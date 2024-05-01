Iconic Euro 2004 Players Compete in FootGolf at Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour

The Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour golf event will take place from May 14 to May 18, 2024, at the Porto Carras Grand Resort on the peninsula of Sithonia in Halkidiki. Top players from Greece and beyond have confirmed their participation, including Federico Elli (PGA of Italy), Henrik Engdahl (PGA of Sweden), and Boris Chakarov (PGA of Bulgaria). The number of participating teams is still being finalized as registrations continue.

FootGolf with the European Champions

The event agenda includes various surprises and side events. AEGEAN, the tournament’s official airline partner, will support the inaugural FootGolf event at the Porto Carras Grand Resort. On May 17, football legends and European champions, including Kostas Katsouranis, Angelos Basinas, Giourkas Seitaridis, Takis Fyssas, and international Greek football players Giannis Amanatidis and Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, will compete to place a football into holes larger than golf holes with as few strokes as possible. The game’s regulations are similar to those of golf, making it an interesting activity that combines football and golf for a fun and enjoyable experience.

Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour Competition

The prestigious Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour, hosted at the award-winning Porto Carras Grand Resort, which was named Greece’s best golf hotel at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023, begins on Wednesday, May 15, with a practice round for all participants, followed by a warm welcome at the Domaine Porto Carras Welcome Cocktail.

The Pro-Am tournament’s first round begins on Thursday, May 16, with the second round following on Friday, May 17.

The tournament concludes on Saturday, May 18, with the Open Tournament for professionals and the Individual for amateurs, both teeing off at 8:30 a.m., signalling the end of this much-anticipated golfing spectacle.

Wine Tasting for a Good Cause

Domaine Porto Carras, Greece’s largest organic vineyard, is a Platinum Sponsor of the event. On Thursday, May 16, they will provide two Wine Tasting Sessions for attendees. Participants will learn about the new age of Domaine Porto Carras and sample the old vineyard’s excellent varietals. The Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour will assist the Parents Association of Children with Neoplastic Diseases of Northern Greece (“LAMPSI“) with the help of Domaine Porto Carras.

Attendees can contribute to this goal during the two wine-tasting sessions. The event’s proceeds will benefit the Association “LAMPSI,” which provides excellent medical and pediatric care to children with malignant diseases, including the establishment of specialized oncology and haematology units. They also provide moral, social, and financial support for treatment, care, education, and social reintegration. Additional information on the Association “LAMPSI.”

Golf Lessons For Beginners

On Saturday, May 18, non-golfers can attend a Golf Clinic and learn the fundamentals of golf, an Olympic sport, while developing flexibility, attention, and mental health.

The Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour concludes with an Awards Gala Dinner to recognize team and individual champions.

Porto Carras Grand Resort boasts Northern Greece’s only golf course, with 18 holes and a par of 72. The course offers a breathtaking view of the Aegean Sea and Mount Itamos’ pine trees, making for an unforgettable experience for all participants. The estate’s vineyards, three lakes, pine trees, and olive trees provide a fascinating golfing experience for both professionals and novices.

The inaugural Pro-Am golf event on the refurbished course is expected to be very competitive, attracting professional and amateur athletes from across the world. Professional golfers will compete for a total prize of €16,500.

Registrations for the Porto Carras Pro-Am 2024 Aegean Mini Tour continue through the official website of Porto Carras here.

Special accommodation packages and flight offers with AEGEAN are available for guests interested in staying at Porto Carras Meliton and participating in the full schedule of the Porto Carras Pro-Am 2024 Aegean Mini Tour. For the best service for all participants regarding registrations, accommodations, and flight tickets, you can send an email to reservations2@portocarras.com or call +30 2375 077000.