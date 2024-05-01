KLM’s Ask Atlas Helps You Find Your Next Dream Destination

Ask Atlas is KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ artificial intelligence destination recommendation tool. Users can choose from a series of photographs and answer some questions to help Atlas learn about their travel interests. Ask Atlas will then compile customized travel suggestions made just for you using knowledge gathered from KLM’s 104 years of travel expertise and the aid of generative AI.

ACE AI Studio and Born05 created Ask Atlas, a ground-breaking AI-driven destination recommender for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. This unique application uses AI to deliver tailored travel inspiration to KLM (IATA: KL, ICAO: KLM) travellers in 40 countries and 12 languages.

At its heart, Ask Atlas functions as a digital co-pilot, directing travellers to their next trip with over 60,000 AI-generated travel recommendations. This cutting-edge platform embodies the future of travel inspiration, elegantly combining smart technology and compelling content.

KLM is known for its high-quality and immersive travel content. With the help of generative Ai, the personalization of it really takes off. While the digital magazine iFly has given our travelers reasons to travel for years, Ask Atlas is truly about ‘your’ reasons to travel. It marks the beginning of very personalized content, giving something for everyone to discover. Fabiënne Aertse, Campaign Marketing Manager at KLM

Ask Atlas represents the future of travel inspiration. With the aid of AI, KLM can execute top-notch content initiatives, managing the diversity and scale of material while maintaining a personal and on-brand approach. In a nutshell, Ask Atlas exemplifies an excellent and practical implementation of generative AI.

Our goal is to enable potential travelers to make intuitive choices guided by beautiful content. The recommended destinations must feel personal and surprising, and the entire experience must be a joy to interact with. Timo Wilbrink, Creative Director at Born05

Ask Atlas is your KLM co-pilot in discovering your next dream destination.