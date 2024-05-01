BARK Air Launches Flights with Steep Pricing

BARK, the renowned dog toy business behind the popular BarkBox treat subscription, has announced an unusual venture: BARK Air. This pioneering jet charter service is precisely designed to meet the specific needs of our beloved canine friends, assuring smooth and stress-free travel.

Also read: Dogs Fly First: BARK Unveils Dog-Friendly Flights Launching May 2024

BARK Air redefines luxury travel by channelling the treatment normally intended for human first-class passengers to our four-legged friends. From the minute you and your canine partner step onto the runway, you will be immersed in a world of pleasure and customized care.

BARK Air customers may say goodbye to the headaches of regular airline travel by bypassing TSA checkpoints and screenings and starting on a shortened check-in procedure. This peaceful setting allows your dog to socialize with other canine guests while you have a delicious lunch cooked by on-site chefs.

BARK Air launches in May 2024, offering a unique travel experience designed specifically for dogs.

Tailored Comforts for Canine Contentment

Each flight is meticulously prepared using the “Dogs Fly First” method, assuring an atmosphere matched to your dog’s tastes. Calming pheromones, relaxing music, and colours that have been scientifically proven to be calming for dogs create a tranquil atmosphere. To add to their comfort, your pet will have access to various assistance, such as relaxing treats, noise-cancelling ear muffs, and comfortable, calming coats.

BARK Air’s specialized concierge service will ensure your pooch is mingling and adjusting to its new surroundings. During takeoff and descent, your canine companion will be given a beverage of their choice to assist their delicate ears in acclimating to cabin pressure. And, of course, a delicious selection of treats will be available during the journey.

Exclusive Routes and Steep Pricing

BARK Air now operates two unique routes from New York’s Westchester County Airport: a one-way flight to London’s Stansted Airport for $8,000 and a flight to Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport for $6,000 one-way. Tickets are now available for purchase, with the first flights departing on May 23.

While the rates may appear high, the experience promises to be absolutely unique and dedicated to the comfort and well-being of your beloved canine partner.