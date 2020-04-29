PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Announces Coronavirus Restrictions Easing

Pin 28 Shares

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is to be gradually lifted beginning May 4th, 2020.

In his scheduled televised address to Greece, the prime minister thanked citizens for adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions, taking note of the fact that the country “is now ready to proceed to the second phase” of the plan.

According to the restrictions easing announcements, citizens will no longer be required to use movement permits via SMS or handwritten papers. However, traffic movement from one prefecture to another will remain in force.

According to the news, outdoor exercise and swimming will be allowed, and bookstores, sports-stores, opticians, hairdressers, and other limited stores will reopen. Churches will also be open, but only for individual prayer.

The May 4th restrictions easing will also see hospitals reopened for elective surgeries and outpatients. Vehicles will be allowed to travel with a driver and two passengers only.

Beginning May 11th, Senior high school students (3rd Lyceum grade) will return to school. The rest of the retail outlets will also be allowed to open.

Then, starting on May 17th, churches will be unrestricted but with special rules. The following day, lower high school grade children will return. Archaeological sites, zoos, and botanical gardens will reopen. Also on May 18th, inter-prefecture traffic restrictions are to be lifted.

Starting June 1st, cafes, bars, restaurants, shopping malls, and department stores will be reopened, along with all-season hotels, justice facilities, courts, and other official offices.