Plaka Bridge Restoration Project Receives European Award

Pin 0 Shares

The reconstruction of the historic Plaka Bridge in Epirus, that washed away by a flash flood in 2015, has been awarded a European Heritage Award/ Europa Nostra Award for “exemplary achievements” in the heritage field.

The awards 24 announced by the European Commission on Tuesday acknowledge conservation achievements such as the Plaka bridge, the FIBres in ANcient European Textiles – on preserving ancient fabrics), and the “Control Shift – European Industrial Heritage Reuse in Review” with the Netherlands.

Greece’s Culture Ministry told ANA-MPA the awards to the 24 entries from 18 countries winners selected among entries from 30 countries by independent committees made up of cultural heritage experts from all over Europe. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said was cited at Kathimerini saying:

“The specific award – which is added to a series of other similar distinctions that the culture ministry has received from Europa Nostra – once again confirms the high level of scientific expertise of the ministries of culture, transport and development, the Epirus Region, the National and Technical University of Athens and the Technical Chamber.”

Minister Mendoni and other experts say the bridge collapse was a result of the negative impacts of climate change. From 1881 until 1912 (the First Balkan War), the bridge was the border between the Kingdom of Greece and the Ottoman Empire. The original customs building still survive alongside it.

The Plaka bridge is the largest single-arched span in all of Europe. An interdisciplinary team of experts, alongside dozens of craftsmen and master stonemasons, worked on the project to restore the wonderful landmark over the last several years.