MON COIN Studio Celebrates Contemporary Greek Ceramics

Mon Coin Studio in downtown Athens is exhibiting the fabulous ceramics works of more than 100 potters and workshops from all over Greece. “Aegean” (AIGAIO) is a group Greek contemporary art exhibition inspired by pottery magic older than the written word.

A two-session exhibition will first host a selection of works from the Aegean islands from the 19th of May to the 19th of June. The second session will show off works from the rest of Greece presented from the 21st of June to the 21st of July. The show reveals a modern aesthetic inspired by ancient ideas of perfection. A few of the potters involved are Apostolidis Yannis, Alexandra Manousakis, Todd Marshard, Crete’s Ea ceramic studio, Maru Meleniou, Antonis Palles, Kallia Panopoulou, and Myrto Zirini to name a few.

The relatively new studio/gallery was founded by French ceramist Éléonore Trénado-Finetis with a vision to promote the work of contemporary Greek potters. This marvelous exhibition carries forward traditions that shaped our world from Minoan, Mycenaen, and classical Greece times. The tapestry of cultural exchange and connectedness that the ancient Minoans first wove, stretched out from the Aegean to the fringes of the known world. And this contemporary reflection such beauty and thematic richness seems well reflected in many of the show’s featured artists. MON COIN’s visionary founder told yatzer recently:

“The theme AIGAIO has been chosen because it unites almost the entirety of Greek artists and offers us the unique opportunity to present contemporary Greek ceramics as a whole. This is an occasion to pay tribute to the heritage of ceramic craftsmanship.”

For a list of other participating artists, visit the gallery’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Opening hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MON COIN Studio is located at Street 7, Monastiraki, Athens. The phone is: 210 3217806