Partnership Elevates Sustainable Travel Experiences

Two influential pioneers, the Four Seasons Hotels and Lucid Group, have united to redefine the eco-friendly travel experience. This collaboration reflects their dedication to environmental conservation and caters to the increasing demand for sustainable luxury.

Program Features

Guests at participating Four Seasons venues will indulge in an array of sustainable travel offerings:

Effortless Electric Driving : With easy online and onsite bookings, guests can enjoy the luxurious convenience of navigating their surroundings in a Lucid vehicle. Four Seasons’ attentive concierge teams craft bespoke itineraries, ensuring visitors embark on unforgettable explorations of nearby attractions.

: With easy online and onsite bookings, guests can enjoy the luxurious convenience of navigating their surroundings in a Lucid vehicle. Four Seasons’ attentive concierge teams craft bespoke itineraries, ensuring visitors embark on unforgettable explorations of nearby attractions. Sophisticated Chauffeur Services : Experience unparalleled comfort with access to chauffeured Lucid vehicles, endorsing the perfect marriage of luxury and eco-conscious travel.

: Experience unparalleled comfort with access to chauffeured Lucid vehicles, endorsing the perfect marriage of luxury and eco-conscious travel. Convenient Charging Solutions: Lucid enhances accessibility by providing electric charging stations suitable for all vehicle types, accommodating guests and the community for a seamless electric charging experience.

“At Four Seasons, we offer guests the very best in both products and personalized services through an unwavering commitment to excellence,” says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Four Seasons. “We are excited to partner with Lucid to create this new, sustainable luxury experience for our guests.”

Anticipated to commence this fall, this eco-luxury program will initially be featured at select U.S. Four Seasons locations, with plans to expand into North America, Europe, and the Middle East shortly thereafter.