Luxury Tourism Could Boost Greece’s Economy

The 2nd Luxury Tourism Conference in Santorini, held on October 12 and 13, 2024, spotlighted the future possibilities and obstacles in the luxury tourism industry and Greece’s influential position. According to the ANA, key discussions revolved around these strategic themes.

“Luxury tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries and contains elements of quality as well as exclusivity. It is certain that today this form of tourism is not only about staying in luxury accommodation or luxury services, as luxury is now intertwined with the personalization of the experience and the uniqueness of the travel experience. Travelers are increasingly looking for the cultural richness of a place, the natural environment, the authentic gastronomy and the essential connection with the places they visit. Particularly for Greece, the further development of luxury tourism can contribute substantially to the overall upgrading of the quality of the tourism product and to the sustainability of our destinations, making a key contribution to increasing its competitiveness and in increasing the benefit to local communities.”

