New Road to Connect Makarska Riviera to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jutarnji List was the first to announce the commencement of an ambitious plan for Croatian roads in 2024. Croatia has planned 20 road projects, one of which has garnered positive attention from neighbouring Bosnia and Herzegovina. This project aims to reduce travel time from certain parts of BiH to the Makarska Riviera, a favoured summer destination due to its proximity.

Stretching for 60 kilometres between the towns of Brela and Gradac, the Makarska Riviera is a renowned tourist destination on the Croatian coast. This picturesque Riviera is a favourite among travellers seeking natural beauty and relaxation and boasting stunning beaches, lush pine trees, and tranquil bays. Notably, the area is distinguished by the majestic Biokovo Mountain, which commands a breathtaking view over the coastal expanse.

Makarska Riviera (Photo by Tom Wheatley on Unsplash)

Josip Škorić, the president of Croatian Roads, has confirmed that these projects will commence next year, with a collective value exceeding one billion euros.

The project designed to shorten the travel distance from specific areas of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Makarska involves the construction of the Ravča – Drvenik road. This road will be a 7.36-kilometre stretch featuring a 5.6-kilometre tunnel through the Rilić mountain. Numerous Croatian coastal municipalities, along with several Herzegovinian cities such as Ljubuški, Čapljina, Čitluk, Grude, and Široki Brijeg, have expressed interest in the development of this road, as reported by Klix.ba.

The Croatian Parliament has already approved the Financial Plan for Croatian Roads for 2024 and projections for 2025 and 2026, endorsing the ambitious construction plan for new roads. The government is expected to adopt the program for the construction and maintenance of public roads at the beginning of next year in the next four-year period, thereby establishing a formal framework for securing financial resources to actualize these projects.