New Year in Armenia: Jermuk Warm New Year

Experience the enchanting allure of the Jermuk Warm New Year celebration, a delightful open-air concert and a Christmas market nestled within the captivating environs of the Jermuk Mineral Water Gallery. This splendid event, taking place on December 30-31, 2023, promises a mélange of sensory delights, featuring a lineup of distinguished performances and a charming Christmas market adorned with the exquisite creations of local artisans.

The festivities commence on December 30th, as the illustrious “Akunq” ensemble sets the stage aglow with their mesmerizing melodies, followed by the soul-stirring jazz compositions of the Vahagn Harutyunyan Jazz Quartet and the vibrant rhythms of the Lav Eli Band. The evening crescendos with the captivating sounds of Garik Sona and the pulsating beats of DJ Guevo. As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, the Tezerk Band takes centre stage, regaling the audience with their captivating tunes, followed by the evocative strains of the Hogh Artun Project.

Amidst this musical extravaganza at Jermuk Warm New Year, the Christmas Market beckons, offering an array of exquisite artworks and locally crafted products, infusing the air with an ambrosial blend of warmth and festivity. Immerse yourself in the artisanal treasures while revelling in the convivial atmosphere as the spirit of the season weaves its magic throughout this vibrant gathering.

The Jermuk Mineral Water Gallery, an impressive colonnaded structure erected in 1956, stands as a testament to Armenia’s architectural grandeur. Five majestic stone urns brim with mineral water within its hallowed halls, coursing through pipes embedded in the ancient walls. The temperature of this enchanted elixir ranges from a balmy 30°C to a sultry 53°C, each vessel purportedly imbued with distinct healing properties. From alleviating stomach and liver afflictions to combatting heart disease and cancer, these sacred waters hold the promise of restoration and rejuvenation.

Welcome 2024 in style in Armenia while revelling in the vibrant atmosphere of the concert available to the public with free admission.