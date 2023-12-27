ETC: Europeans’ Travel Plans Influenced by Financial Pressures in Early 2024

The latest report from the European Travel Commission (ETC) reveals that 68% of surveyed Europeans intend to embark on travels between October 2023 and March 2024, marking a slight decrease of 2% from the preceding year during the same timeframe.

Notably, respondents from Spain and Italy exhibit the highest inclination towards travel, with 75% expressing their likelihood of undertaking a trip before March 2024. Similarly, British and Polish survey participants have a genuine enthusiasm for travel, with 73% from both demographics showcasing a keen interest.

The predominant purposes for European travellers’ plans encompass either a leisurely escapade, accounting for 69%, or the intention to visit family and friends, representing 15% of the respondents. Furthermore, a discernible uptick in business-related travel is evident, with 8% of individuals contemplating ventures for professional purposes, signifying a 3% escalation compared to the corresponding period one year prior.

We are very glad to see that European travellers continue to prioritise their travel spend, even in light of ongoing worries about increasing travel costs and personal finances. The current trends present an optimistic outlook for European tourism in the coming months, demonstrating its resilience to global economic challenges. To take full advantage of consumer confidence, the industry should carefully monitor and anticipate changes in consumer preferences and adjust its offerings accordingly Miguel Sanz, President of ETC

European travellers are striving to enhance their vacation experiences despite financial worries. The escalating costs of travel are weighing heavily on the minds of European travellers, with 22% expressing concerns about the increasing expenses, while 16% are troubled by their financial situations. To counteract the impact of financial constraints, travellers prioritize affordability in their holiday plans.

A significant 22% of survey participants express interest in off-peak season travel, while 13% consider visiting more budget-friendly destinations. Additionally, 13% intend to capitalize on early booking options for flights and activities.

Notably, only 22% of travellers had completely finalized their trip plans at the time of the survey, with 23% intentionally keeping some aspects of their travel arrangements open, possibly in anticipation of last-minute cost-saving opportunities.

Despite these financial concerns, the enthusiasm for travel remains high among Europeans, as 71% aim to maintain or increase their usual travel budget in the coming months. Furthermore, the intention to take multiple trips is prevalent, with 54% expressing interest and a significant increase (+7%) in the number of Europeans planning to spend over €1,500 per trip compared to the previous year.

Travel Budget and Preferences

Despite financial challenges, the allure of travel remains strong for Europeans. Many seek to make the most of their vacation experiences, balancing financial limitations with a desire for exploration and relaxation. As they navigate the landscape of travel planning, financial considerations loom large, prompting a strategic approach to maximizing the value of their holiday.

Weather Impact on Travel Choices

Weather significantly influences Europeans’ travel decisions, with pleasant climate conditions ranking as the foremost criterion for destination selection, as indicated by 19% of respondents. However, concerns about the repercussions of extreme weather events are gaining prominence, with 14% of travellers citing this as their primary worry, marking a 7% increase from the previous survey. These escalating concerns underscore the evolving attitudes toward climate-related factors in travel planning.

Transportation Choices and Environmental Awareness

The choice of transport during travel is also shifting among European travellers. While air travel remains the preferred mode for half of the respondents (50%), there is a discernible trend toward greener transportation options. A notable 17% of European travellers intend to utilize trains or buses for their next trip, marking a significant 5% increase from the previous year. In contrast, the number of travellers planning to drive during their holiday has decreased by 7%. This shift toward more eco-friendly modes of transportation signals an increasing awareness of environmental considerations in travel choices, reflecting a broader commitment to sustainable travel practices.

The “Monitoring Sentiment for European Travel” project measures feelings, motivations, and behaviours for domestic and intra-European travel in ten major European markets. It is co-funded by the European Union and created with the expertise of MINDHAUS. Monthly reports with key findings and recommendations have been available since September 2020, benefiting destinations and tourism authorities.