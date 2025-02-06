Greece Now Has a National Action Plan for Cycling

A government group met to launch Greece’s National Action Plan for Cycling.

The aim: sustainable travel, better infrastructure, and boosting cycling culture.

Ministers, mayors, and cycling experts gathered to discuss strategies.

Proposals included safer bike paths and promoting cycling-friendly towns.

Critics highlight slow progress despite past initiatives.

Over 130 bike-friendly hotels and destinations already exist in Greece.

Cycling infrastructure in Greece often feels like an afterthought. However, a glimmer of hope might be on the horizon. A recent meeting at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport brought together government bigwigs, local officials, and cycling experts to kick off the National Action Plan for Cycling—first mentioned in 2020. The goal? To make cycling safer, easier, and enjoyable around these parts.

What’s the Plan?

The freshly formed Interministerial Working Group aims to shake things up by:

Developing a National Strategy for Cycling.

Improving bike-friendly infrastructure across the country.

Encouraging locals to see cycling as more than just a weekend hobby, for example, as they do in Heraklion, Crete.

Chaired by the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Vassilis Oikonomou, this meeting brought together representatives from several ministries, regional authorities, and even cycling advocacy groups like “Cities for Cycling”. Everyone from tourism professionals to urban planners chimed in with ideas. Sadly, “magically fixing everything by this summer” wasn’t on the agenda.

Who Was There? And Did They Agree on Anything?

Like all grand plans in politics, this one had many voices in the room. Key attendees included:

Vassilis Oikonomou, leading the charge for transport reform.

Giannis Vroutsis, from the Ministry of Education, for some reason.

Representatives from local government groups like KEDE and ENPE (think mayors and regional bosses).

Cycling stakeholders, including NGO reps and organisers of Greece’s international cycling races.

Local mayors also brought ideas to the table. Suggestions ranged from adding better bike lanes to organising cycling events that could lure in tourists. Spoiler: They’ve been saying the same thing for years.

Past Promises, Slow Progress

For those rolling their eyes at yet another meeting, they’re not wrong. Back in 2016, the “Bike Friendly” initiative was meant to catapult Greece into the cycling elite. It added some decent bike-friendly hotels and tourist offerings, but the progress has been…well, a bit wobbly. Today, over 130 hotels, 10 destinations, and a few brave companies offer cycling services. However, outdated urban planning and minimal funding have left serious gaps in infrastructure.

Right Intentions, Wrong Timing?

While the idea of a National Action Plan for Cycling deserves praise, critics (and cyclists dodging potholes) point out that talk doesn’t pave roads—or create bike lanes. Sure, this move feels promising, but it also raises questions:

When, exactly, will cyclists see safer bike paths in cities?

Will the government allocate real money to upgrade facilities?

Or is this just the latest PR stunt before officials hit the beach?

The Upside: Greece Loves Cyclists (At Least in Theory)

Despite the slow crawl toward better infrastructure, Greece remains a stunning backdrop for cycling tourism. Its “Bike Friendly” programme ensures visitors can find supportive facilities, services, and breathtaking routes. From coastal rides to rural trails, it’s a slice of heaven for adventurous pedal-pushers. Now, if only Greek cities could catch up.

The meeting ended on an optimistic note, with hopes of wide-reaching change. But whether this National Action Plan for Cycling really takes off—or becomes just another exercise in empty promises—remains to be seen. Until then, cyclists in Greece will keep riding…cautiously.