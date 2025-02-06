Heraklion Weather Alert: Heated Shelters Open Across the City

Heated spaces open in Heraklion for those in need due to severe weather conditions.

Emergency Centre available all night on Thursday, 6th February, for assistance.

Various public halls operational during the day for warmth and safety.

Vulnerable groups prioritised but open to all residents or tourists stuck outdoors.

Extended measures possible if bad weather persists – updates promised soon.

Heated spaces open in Heraklion for those in need due to severe weather conditions.

Emergency Centre available all night on Thursday, 6th February, for assistance.

Various public halls operational during the day for warmth and safety.

Vulnerable groups prioritised but open to all residents or tourists stuck outdoors.

Extended measures possible if bad weather persists – updates promised soon.

When the weather turns nasty, it seems Heraklion’s got its heart in the right place. Thursday night, 6th February, won’t just bring cold winds and miserable rain – there’ll also be a warm spot for everyone needing it. And no, that doesn’t mean crashing on your hotel lobby sofa.

Emergency Measures in Place

First off, Heraklion’s Emergency Centre (you’ll find it at 121 Ikarou Avenue in Nea Alikarnassos) opens its doors from 8:00 pm on the night of the 6th. It’ll remain available for all-night shelter—perfect for anyone caught freezing or soaked with nowhere else to go. The local authorities have also thoughtfully dropped a contact number: 2810336050. Because who doesn’t want reassurance over the phone when everything around you is grim?

Not keen on spending the night at the Emergency Centre? Fair enough. Several heated spaces will also be open for shorter daytime relief:

The Youth Centre at 4 Androgeou Street welcomes visitors from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Think of it as a warm-up pit stop for travellers struggling with the chill.

Then there are the community centre lounges scattered across the city. Don’t expect five-star hotel vibes, but these spots are lifesavers from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm:

Agia Triada – 12 Vourdoubadon Street, for those feeling freezing and historic. (Call them at 2810333261.) City Centre – Snug at 47-49 Demokratias Avenue. (Interested? Call 2810300207.) Katsampas – At 4 Agisilaou Street for a unique, err, chill-free experience. Poros – Save your toes on 15 Megalou Constantinos Street. Therissos – Look for warmth where Minoos meets Michael Archangelou streets. Deilina – Near Pyros and Egotelos—you’ll need the heat after wandering around here. Talos – Found where Machis Kritis and Ifaistou cross paths. Mastabas – Tucked into 34 Leftheraiou Street, probably much toastier than outdoors. Fortetsa – Escape the storm at 8 Hippocrates Street. Agios Ioannis – Bet you didn’t know heating exists on 40 Hatzakis Street. Nea Alikarnassos – At 13 Dionysiou & Artemisiou—open if all else fails!

If this weather persists or worsens, the city promises that measures will be extended. Translated for dramatic effect: don’t end up in the cold waiting for updates. Keep an ear out for announcements.

And for Information Overload..

Anything unclear? Well, there’s a lifeline ready for you. Ring Heraklion’s Municipal Police for guidance. Their helpline (for the truly desperate) is 2813409500, available Monday-Friday (8:00 am – 8:00 pm) or on Saturdays till 3:00 pm.

For now, grab some layers, avoid slipping on cobblestones, and always aim for a heated space before becoming a tourist popsicle. Because no one wants their holiday story to include hypothermia.

Σε επιφυλακή ο Δήμος Ηρακλείου λόγω κακοκαιρίας – Ανοιχτές αίθουσες για το κοινό σε όλη την πόλη