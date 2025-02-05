66 Electric Bicycles Are Taking Over Heraklion

66 electric bicycles for shared use hitting Heraklion soon

Free-to-use , environmentally friendly, health-boosting transportation option

, environmentally friendly, health-boosting transportation option Open to anyone over 18 via the easybike Heraklion mobile app

Accessible at eight hubs strategically located around the city

Maximum free rental duration: 3 hours per ride.

Availability: year-round, daily, from 7 AM to 10 PM

Heraklion’s flair for mixing ancient charm with modern ideas is about to pedal forward—literally. The city government has unveiled a new program featuring 66 handy electric bicycles, destined to become your new favourite way to explore. Think clean energy, free rides, and an escape from the eternal misery of traffic jams. What’s not to love? Here’s the lowdown.

How Does This Work? Don’t Overthink It

No, you don’t need a master’s degree to rent these bikes. All that’s required is to download the “easybike Heraklion” app (available for iOS and Android), create an account, and voilà—you’re set. As long as you’ve hit the ripe old age of 18, you can join the fun.

These electric bicycles will be available at eight docking and charging hubs scattered across Heraklion. From the bustling Agios Minas Square to the serene Parko Seferi Katsampa, the city has it covered. Here’s the list of locations:

Agios Minas Square Pancretan Stadium Pateles Indoor Gymnasium Chaniaporta Heraklion Municipal Police Komeno Bendeni Old Town Hall of New Alikarnassos Parko Seferi Katsampa (Agios Dimitrios Square)

Hop on a bike, take a spin for a maximum of three hours, and then responsibly return it to a docking station. Look at you, saving the environment one wheel rotation at a time.

When and Why Should You Care?

Your excuses for skipping exercise are officially cancelled. This service is free and available year-round, seven days a week, from 7 AM to 10 PM. That means no dodging fitness under the guise of a “busy schedule.” Unless the bikes are in maintenance or Zeus decides to rain on your parade, you’ve got no excuse to skip this.

Even Heraklion’s powers-that-be are hyped about the project. They’ve funded it through the “Sustainable Micromobility Program,” because buzzwords matter when getting funding from the Ministry of Environment. Translation: environmentally friendly wheels, reduced carbon footprints, and a better excuse to pull off those cycling shorts hiding in your suitcase. Perhaps also no more crazy drives around an already busy city?

So, why should tourists care? Here’s a bite-sized reminder:

It’s FREE for up to three hours of use.

You’ll finally see all those postcard-worthy places you’ve been daydreaming about.

Sweating less with an electric boost equals more room to enjoy the baklava you’ve been eyeing.

Whether you’re a Heraklion local or just here to soak up the sunshine, these bikes guarantee easy, breezy (and borderline smug) eco-friendly travel. Ride it. Snap it. Return it. Repeat.