Greece Officials Confirm 2,343 New Cases of COVID in 24 Hours

Greek officials have confirmed 2,343 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 24 of these identified at entry points to the country. Most experts are worried that Fall will bring yet another wave of infections.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported 19 more fatalities, which brings the total since the pandemic began to 13,656. Of those fatalities, some 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Looking at the latest report, it seems evident that incidence rates for places like Mkyonos, Heraklion, Chania, and other touristic destinations have dipped significantly from disturbing levels. The current incidence rate in Mykonos is about 108 cases per 100,000 people. At one point the island was at above 400 cases per 100k inhabitants. Heraklion had only 69 new cases in the past 24 hours, down from over 300 at one point.

Meanwhile, officials also report more than 6 million Greeks (66%) have been vaccinated with at least one dose against Covid-19. This figure represents 57.3% of the general population. Primary Health Care Secretary-General Marios Themistocleous told reporters on Monday during a regular briefing, that the number of appointments for shots is on average around the 20,000 per day.