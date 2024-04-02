Chania to Introduce Electric Buses Before the Tourist Season

The Chania Municipal Authority is set to tackle urban congestion head-on with an ambitious plan. They have recently acquired a fleet of five electric buses from MES ENERGY S.A., marking a pioneering endeavour in the city. The acquisition took place on October 4, 2023.

This is a very great effort which relates to the municipality of Chania’s policy on energy saving and environmentally friendly transportation, as well as a response to the city’s major traffic problem, since these buses will provide a shuttle service connecting the peripheral car parks with the centre. Mayor of Chania Panagiotis Simandirakis

Additionally, the mayor stated that the citizens were not responsible for the funding expenses, as €4 million was provided through the “Antonis Tritsis” program.

These cutting-edge vehicles are engineered to provide unmatched comfort for a minimum of forty passengers, with seating for at least fifteen individuals and effortless accommodation for wheelchair users. With the inclusion of ramps, these buses provide a seamless boarding and alighting experience for individuals facing mobility challenges. Their groundbreaking four-wheel steering system offers exceptional manoeuvrability on Chania’s charming, narrow streets, elevating the urban transportation experience.



The recent contract signing was hailed by Deputy Mayor for Finance Tasos Aloglou as a significant achievement, representing a monumental effort. The buses were designed with a continuous low floor at street level, making it easy for passengers with disabilities to board.



Meanwhile, regional parking facilities are currently being constructed as central hubs for individuals to park their vehicles before boarding electric buses that will transport them to important urban destinations. At a crucial moment, the city faces increasingly challenging traffic problems due to ongoing infrastructure improvements, such as the DEYAX Municipal Water Supply and Sewerage network upgrades and various municipal renovations. As the tourist season begins, adopting this environmentally-friendly mode of transportation becomes a timely solution.



The Municipality plans to launch their rejuvenation projects in early summer, possibly after Easter, to address the upcoming traffic challenges. This strategy aims to mitigate the impact since several parking spots have been reclaimed for the centre’s improvement initiatives. This initiative represents a commitment to providing a smooth and enjoyable experience while navigating the picturesque streets of Chania. It also promotes sustainable urban mobility by combining innovation with the city’s vibrant historical heritage.

