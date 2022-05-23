Mandarin Oriental To Manage New Hotel in Greece

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has just announced that it will manage a new luxury hotel in Costa Navarino. The Mandarin Oriental – Costa Navorino is slated to open in Spring 2023.

The new hotel operation will be the famous hotel group’s first property in Greece. Located on the southwest coast of the Peloponnese, the luxurious accommodations will take perfect advantage of one of the most unspoiled and breath-taking landscapes in the Mediterranean, and just 45 minutes’ drive from Kalamata International Airport.

The beachfront resort will be part of Costa Navarino, a well-established tourism destination. There will be a total of 99 guest rooms, including 48 pool villas, each with outdoor terraces and sea views. Guests will be able to enjoy five restaurants and bars, a 1,500 sqm wellness facilities featuring a stunning 25m indoor-outdoor pool, and unequalled bay views.

The guest experience at Mangarin Oriental, Costa Navorino will be accentuated by the destination’s leisure activities, water sports, biking and rock-climbing, as well as four signature golf courses designed by Bernhard Langer, Robert Trent Jones II and José María Olazábal.

The project, which is owned and developed by TEMES, sits in a remote corner of Peloponnese, right on the Ionian Sea. Achilles V. Constantakopoulos, Chairman of TEME, had this to say via Mandarin Oriental’s press release:

“We are delighted to be opening our first property in Greece in Costa Navarino and look forward to sharing this striking combination of unspoiled landscape, olive groves, pristine beaches and authentic Greek culture in the region with our guests. We are pleased to partner with TEMES, the group that has been responsible for the creation of Costa Navarino as a bourgeoning tourism destination.”

He went on to say how having the famous Mandarin Oriental brand of excellence come to the project, is indicative of how the project is growing as a top international destination.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.