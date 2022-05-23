Delta Air Lines Connects American Travelers With Greek Isles

Delta Air Lines has just announced a partnership with Greek carrier SKY express that will create convenient connections from North America to Greece’s fabulous island getaways. Delta is now offering a record number of flights between the U.S. and Athens this summer, with services from Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK. Withe the new SKY partnership, clients of Delta from the U.S. and Canada, will be able to island hop much more easily.

Delta customers flying from North America will be able to fly on one of Delta’s daily nonstop services to Athens, and then connect to 34 hotspots across Greece and Cyprus operated by SKY express. The destinations available to Delta customers one or two stops from the United States include the immaculate islands of Mykonos, Kefalonia and Santorini; plus family favorites Crete and Corfu; and Larnaca in Cyprus. Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s senior vice president Alliances, was quoted via Delta’s news release:

“Greece is one of the most sought-after destinations this summer for American travelers and with trade and tourism flows increasing between our countries, Delta’s partnership with SKY express gives our customers more versatility when it comes to planning the perfect Greek getaway. Customers will be able to hold a single Delta ticket and check their bags from North America all the way to their final destination, providing customers with a seamless service to some of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean.”

Yiannis Lidakis, who is the Commercial Director of SKY express, added that his company’s fleet of newer aircraft will connect U.S. clients with the unmistakable charm of Greece’s world famous islands. SKY has a large network, and the airline’s efficient A320neo and ATR 72600 aircraft suited to the geographical environment of the Greek islands.

Readers who want more information are urged to visit www.delta.com and www.skyexpress.gr.