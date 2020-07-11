Lufthansa’s ‘ReNew’ Restructuring Program Cuts Jobs and Aircraft

Pin 0 Shares

Lufthansa Group continues to downsize in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis. The latest announcement involves the cutting back of administrative and leadership positions as part of the second set of measures concerning its overall restructuring program.

According to news from GTP, the Group’s restructuring program is entitled “ReNew” and is scheduled to run until December 2023. The news also addresses Deutsche Lufthansa AG cutting 1,000 positions, with a total cutback of about 20 percent.

The Group’s announcement says there is a “personnel surplus of at least 22,000 full-time positions” across all its business units since the onset of the pandemic.

Lufthansa will also reduce its fleet by 100 aircraft and that it will not resume the flight operations of Germanwings. According to the news, Lufthansa is already phasing out ahead of schedule some 22 aircraft, including six Airbus A380, eleven Airbus A320, and five Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

The ReNew announcement follows the approval by Lufthansa shareholders of the stabilization measures of the German federal government.