Greece’s Tourism Boss Says Covid-19 Entry Testing Proving Effective

According to Greece’s Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis, the targeted Covid-19 testing being conducted at entry points across Greece has been effective. Mr. Theoharis said this past week that the testing has contributed to containing the spread of the virus, which is key to ensuring the safety of visitors and locals. ,

Speaking at an online Association of Greek Regions event this week, Mr. Theoharis outlined the government’s action plan for heightened safety measures and testing at all of the country’s entry points, among other important facets. The tourism minister told those attending the “Health and Safety, Tourism and Economy – Covid-19: Impacts and Next Day” conference:

“After Greece reopened to tourism there has been an increase in cases. This, however, demonstrates that the operational plan and the controls carried out at the borders are effective.”

Theorharis went on to note that it was of vital importance to incorporate health and safety protocols into the travel experience without spoiling it. At the same time he said extending the tourism season would help mitigate losses. He went on to refer to the ministry’s additional actions to promote Greece and cover lost ground due to the impact of Covid-19.

Lastly, Theohars talked about Greece’s collaboration with tour operator TUI to bring travelers to Greece this year, as well as to three promotional campaigns – “Greece From Home”, “Endless Greek Summer”, and “Destination Greece Health First”, aimed at marketing Greece abroad.

Source: GTP