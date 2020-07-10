Crete Adventures This Week: Snorkel the WWII Shipwreck Off Falasarna

Pin 7 Shares

Coming up tomorrow off Falasarna in the far west of Crete, a special underwater exploration of a World War II sunken vessel.

Dive/snorkel the shallow crystal clear waters off one of Europe’s most famous beaches with Fit in Crete. The dive will be in a sheltered bay, but participants will need to be able to swim 300 meters.

Fit in Crete will supply a visibility float, neoprene short wetsuits, snorkel gear. The costs will be 25€/person, and those interested are requested to book in advance by contacting Manu via email at manu@fitincrete.com or by phone at 00306944413919

The dive schedule is weather dependent.

