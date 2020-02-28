Louis Hotels Adds Five-star Platanias Property to Crete Portfolio

Pin 58 Shares

Louis Hotels has added the five-star Asterion Suites & Spa to its portfolio of properties on Crete.

According to an announcement, the group will manage the property at Platanias on the private beach of Pyrgos Psiloneru in Chania.

The Asterion Suites & Spa offers luxury stays with all the amenities guests expect from a five-star accommodation. The hotel features luxury rooms and suites with private pool and jacuzzi, as well as endless dining options in its three restaurants and two bars.

Guests can start their day with a delicious breakfast at the “Oceanis” restaurant, and continue at the “Atlantis” pool bar with dives, cocktails and sandwiches.

Asterion’s “Koralia” a la carte restaurant is available for lunch and dinner, while ideal for more personal moments is the “Hermes” bar serves cocktails and sushi.

The “Ouzaki” restaurant, situated right next to the sea, offers a number of Greek small dishes, also known as “mezedes”.

The Asterion Suites & Spa also features facilities for conferences and events, a kids club, and the “Paradise” wellness center that provides guests with spa treatments and beauty services, including massage, manicure, pedicure and hairdressing.

A member of Louis Group, Louis Hotels is among the leading hospitality groups of the southeastern Mediterranean region. With an experience of over 77 years, the group includes 27 hotels and resorts offering many diverse holiday options in Cyprus and on the Greek islands.

Source: GTP