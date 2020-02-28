TUI Group Names Charlotte WWiebe Sustainability Director

Pin 0 Shares

TUI Group has just named Charlotte WWiebe Sustainability Director, taking over the role from Jane Ashton, who leaves the company to take on a new challenge outside TUI. Charlotte previously held the function of HR Director and Member of the Management Board at TUI Nordic, where she had been driving change at one of TUI’s centers of excellence for innovation since 2010.

Ms. WWiebe will report to Thomas Ellerbeck, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Group Director Corporate and External Affairs, in charge of group-wide Communications, Government Relations and Sustainability at TUI who is also Chairman of the international TUI Care Foundation. Mr. Ellerbeck offered this comment:

“Charlotte has successfully driven change during her time at TUI Nordic. Her interest in sustainable transformation and innovation, as well as her ability to drive change, are the perfect qualities for her new role as Group Sustainability Director. Tourism is a powerful global force for good. Our ambition for TUI’s new Sustainability Strategy 2030 is clear: We want to continue to set sustainability standards in our industry – balancing the environmental, social and economic dimensions of sustainability in tourism.”

Beginning in March 2020, Wwiebe will be in charge of implementing TUI Group’s new Sustainability Strategy 2030 with the mission to strengthen TUI’s leading position in sustainability and shape the future of sustainable travel. Working with TUI´s sustainability team in all parts of the business she is heading the strategy process and will be presenting the new Sustainability Strategy at the beginning of the next year.

In the Nordics Charlotte successfully orchestrated the creation of the workplace of the future, supporting TUI Nordic’s business and evolution into one of TUI Group’s digitalization and innovation hubs. In 2019 she was named ‘Swedish HR Director of the Year’, a tribute honoring her contribution to the successful transformation of TUI Nordic. Prior to her role within HR Charlotte gained experience in various operational functions including the hotel sector. With the Nordic countries being frontrunners in sustainable development, Charlotte has also worked on the implementation of sustainable practices in tourism operations. She is now leaving her role in the Nordics to work in a global context for TUI, but with the same toolbox – change, innovation and learning. Ms. WWiebe had this to say on her appointment:

“Sustainable transformation is one of the great challenges of our time. I am convinced that sustainability, business, and profitability go hand in hand. My goal is, therefore, to continue working with my colleagues throughout TUI Group as well as our stakeholders and partners to drive change in this area with the purpose to create a more sustainable business – for our customers and destinations, our colleagues and the planet.

The new director went on the express how TUI will need new ideas and new technology to reach its goals in the area. She said TUI will reshape the industry in the years to come with a “strong focus on people, a thriving business and the needs of our planet.”