Long-Haul Tourist Markets Set Eyes on Greece: USA, Australia Lead the Way

Australia and the USA are top long-haul tourist markets with a strong interest in travelling to Greece in the next year.

Greece ranks third among Mediterranean destinations for Australian travellers.

The USA market places Greece at the 13th spot for international travel preferences.

China and India show less enthusiasm for Greece, focusing on closer destinations.

Data sourced from INSETE via surveys conducted throughout 2023 and 2024.

Australia and the USA are not just throwing darts on the world map and landing on Greece accidentally. According to a recent analysis by INSETE, these two long-haul tourist markets show notable interest in Greece as a travel destination for the next 12 months. Between January and December, Aussies and Americans seem poised to add exploring Greece to their personal bucket lists—and who can blame them? Who wouldn’t want to trade winter blues for Aegean blue?

Greece proudly clinches the third spot in Australian travellers ‘ hearts compared to other Mediterranean rivals like Spain, Italy, or Portugal. Over in the USA, Greece lands at 13th place, sitting behind Italy but ahead of many others in what can only be described as a heated tourism popularity contest.

Competition Far Beyond the Neighbourhood

When compared to its competitors in key global markets, Greece’s performance has mixed results. Some are victories; others scream, “We can do better.”

Rankings in Long-Haul Markets by Country:

Australia : Greece is ranked 10th for overseas travel. Italy snatches 4th place, with Spain trailing behind Greece at 13th.

: USA : Greece ranks 13th , climbing one spot compared to the previous year. Italy holds 4th, while Spain drops to 9th.

: China : Greece languishes in 32nd , down by seven spots from 2023. Nearby destinations like Singapore dominate, while France snags 9th place as the top European choice.

: India : Greece comes in at 36th , plummeting 11 places from 2023. Ouch. Neighbours like Singapore and Thailand steal the spotlight, with Switzerland, at sixth, reigning as the most sought-after European country.

:

These rankings paint an interesting story. Regarding the USA and Australia, Greece holds its own relatively well, but it struggles to hit the same high notes in the Chinese and Indian markets, where closer travel options trump long-haul dreams.

What’s Turning Heads in 2024?

The INSETE study, conducted by research firm GWI in two waves in 2023 and the first half of 2024, examines tourists’ destination preferences in these long-haul markets. The idea is not just to gossip about who ranks where but to uncover hard truths about what travellers from these regions genuinely care about.

Unlike their Indian and Chinese counterparts, Aussie and American travellers are likelier to hop on long-haul flights to Europe. Within Europe, Greece’s mix of sun, sea, and a certain je-ne-sais-quoi (minus the pretentiousness) still captures imaginations.

Why China and India aren’t packing bags for Greece (yet):

These markets generally prefer destinations close to home for convenience and cost reasons.

For China, places like Japan and Thailand dominate preferences, while France often wins out for European favourites.

For India, the proximity of Singapore and Thailand makes them all too appealing. Switzerland also continues to reign as a dream destination for alpine adventures.

The Summer Game Plan for Greece

Since the survey covers travel plans for the next 12 months, much of this revolves around peak summer months—those precious weeks when the Cyclades are dripping with Instagrammable views and crowds. It’s clear that long-haul travellers from Australia and the USA will bolster tourism numbers during that period.

However, Greece will need to adjust its strategy to make significant inroads in the Chinese and Indian markets. Cheaper travel packages, better local marketing, or attention to these travellers’ preferences might help bridge the gap.

For more details, visit the complete analysis from INSETE here.