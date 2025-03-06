The Cruise Industry Heads to Crete for PSTF 2025

What : Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2025 (PSTF 2025), the must-attend event for the cruise industry.

: Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2025 (PSTF 2025), the must-attend event for the cruise industry. When & Where : 6–7 May 2025, Heraklion, Crete.

: 6–7 May 2025, Heraklion, Crete. Focus : Sustainable strategies for cruise tourism in the Eastern Mediterranean.

: Sustainable strategies for cruise tourism in the Eastern Mediterranean. Who’s Attending : Top executives, global cruise operators, tourism stakeholders, and local leaders.

: Top executives, global cruise operators, tourism stakeholders, and local leaders. Why It Matters: Growing cruise demand in the Eastern Mediterranean calls for innovative solutions and partnerships.

Heraklion, Crete, is set to welcome the world’s cruise elite at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2025, which will take place from 6 to 7 May. Backed by the Region of Crete and the Heraklion Port Authority, this prestigious event will bring together major players in cruise tourism, including executives from leading cruise lines, destination representatives, and tourism professionals from across Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The forum will spotlight key themes, including:

Sustainable tourism in bustling Mediterranean destinations.

The challenges of overcrowding and potential solutions.

The evolving role of smaller, high-luxury cruise ships.

With 40 new cruise ships set to be delivered globally in the coming three years, the cruise industry is expanding its capacity by 90,000 additional beds. Leaders are eager to explore how the Eastern Mediterranean can sustainably accommodate this growth.

Key Figures, Sessions, and Industry Challenges

The PSTF 2025 agenda includes:

Strategies for managing the increasing flow of passengers while ensuring destination sustainability.

Analysis of future challenges for cruise tourism in the region.

Discussions on innovative ways to enhance the cruise experience through alternative routes and cooperative efforts.

Speakers at the event include:

Chris Theofilides , CEO, Celestyal

, CEO, Celestyal Elisabetta De Nardo , MSC Cruises

, MSC Cruises Alexander Bieniek , Star Clippers

, Star Clippers Sandi Weir , Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Plus representatives from Virgin Voyages, TUI Cruises, and Princess Cruises.

The Buzz Around Small Cruise Ships

One session bound to grab attention focuses on the rise of small luxury cruise ships. These vessels are ideal for exploring unique Aegean and Mediterranean ports. Top industry experts will discuss opportunities for new destinations, market demand, and how smaller ships provide a more intimate travel experience.

Speakers will also examine the challenges of navigating remote destinations and how this segment disrupts traditional cruise dynamics. Expect insights into shipbuilding trends and prospects.

Sustainability Takes Centre Stage

Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the main course. Leaders will share strategies to reduce overcrowding at high-demand ports, ensure environmental responsibility, and introduce technologies like onshore power supply (OPS) to protect coastal ecosystems.

Elisabetta De Nardo, a Senior Vice President at MSC Cruises, highlighted the significance of industry collaboration: “It’s in everyone’s interest—from cruise operators to local ports—to ensure we address pressing issues in the Mediterranean. From reducing overcrowding to sustainable practices, everyone must work together to protect these destinations and the sea itself.”

The forum’s exhibition space will be a networking hotspot, connecting decision-makers with ports, destination representatives, and potential collaborators. Emerging destinations eager to tap into the booming cruise market will have the chance to pitch their unique offerings.

This May, Heraklion is the place to be for anyone involved in the cruise or tourism industries. Whether attending to discuss strategies, uncover business opportunities, or access insider knowledge from the Eastern Mediterranean’s key players, this forum promises to be unforgettable.