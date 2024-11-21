Turkish Airlines Business Class Passengers Get Complimentary Lanvin Amenity Kits

Turkish Airlines has rolled out new Business Class amenity kits developed in partnership with Lanvin, a leading fashion brand.



The new Lanvin amenity kits collection includes five designs combining luxury and sustainability. Borrowing inspiration from Lanvin’s signature styles, the reusable bags offer versatility and elegance. Each kit contains exclusive Lanvin cosmetics, featuring a Hand & Body Lotion and Lip Balm enriched with nourishing oils like cocoa seed, shea, olive shell, and coconut. These carefully chosen items ensure passengers enjoy optimal hydration during their flight.



The sets are available in various colours, including brown, black, tan, and cream. As an alternative, passengers receive a wallet-style black or brown amenity bag for shorter Business Class flights lasting five to eight hours.



The kits feature designs inspired by Lanvin’s signature retail bags, offering a sophisticated, timeless style. Tailored for men and women, the bags combine elegance with practicality and come in various colors throughout the year, making them useful even beyond the flight.

The new Lanvin amenity kits collection includes five designs.

The amenity kits’ contents are designed with a strong focus on sustainability. Comfort items like eye masks and socks are made using recycled materials to reduce the need for virgin resources. This approach also supports a circular economy by reusing materials instead of discarding them. Passengers can enjoy a level of comfort that reflects Turkish Airlines’ commitment to quality and the environment.

To further reduce single-use plastics, the earplugs are packaged in paper. Additionally, the toothbrush features a bamboo handle and a cap blended with wheat straw. Bamboo provides a renewable alternative to traditional plastics, emphasizing the airline’s efforts to reduce environmental impact through thoughtful design choices.



This collaboration reflects Turkish Airlines’ dedication to enhancing passenger comfort while supporting zero-waste initiatives. These thoughtfully designed kits allow Travellers to enjoy a more refined and eco-friendly journey.