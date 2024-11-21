AAA Predicts Record Number of Travelers This Thanksgiving. Budapest Is a Top Destination

AAA anticipates that nearly 79.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for Thanksgiving. For the first time, the travel forecast now includes the Tuesday before and the Monday following Thanksgiving to capture travel patterns better. This year’s estimate reflects a rise of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

Noteworthy for Argophilia readers, Budapest is the only Eastern European destination to rank first in the top 10 international favorites. Only three other destinations in Western Europe made the top 10: Paris, Barcelona, and Munich.

Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, stated, “Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re seeing record numbers across all forms of transportation. Many Americans are prioritizing travel to reconnect with loved ones, and it’s evident that post-pandemic demand remains strong.”

Breakdown of Holiday Travel

By Car

AAA expects 71.7 million people to travel by car for Thanksgiving, marking a new record. This represents 1.3 million more drivers than last year, surpassing the 70.6 million from 2019. Gas prices are trending lower than last year, potentially dipping under $3 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. Drivers in regions east of the Rockies may pay between $2.25 and $2.50 in several states.

High demand for car rentals is expected in cities like Atlanta, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Miami. The peak day for vehicle pick-up will likely be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with returns peaking the Monday and Tuesday after the holiday.

By Air

Air travel is also breaking records, with 5.84 million passengers projected to take domestic flights for Thanksgiving. This marks a 2% increase over last year and an 11% jump compared to 2019. According to AAA data, domestic flight prices are up 3%, but flight bookings remain steady. In contrast, international bookings have surged by 23% due to a 5% drop in international airfare costs.

Other Modes of Transportation

Approximately 2.3 million people will travel using buses, trains, and cruise ships, an increase of nearly 9% from last year. This category has grown 18% since 2019, fueled in part by the booming popularity of cruises. Both domestic and international cruise bookings are up 20% compared to last Thanksgiving.

Top Thanksgiving Destinations

Warmer climates dominate the list of preferred domestic Thanksgiving destinations, with Florida’s cities drawing visitors for their beaches, theme parks, and cruise ports. Internationally, the Caribbean and Europe remain favorites due to their beaches and cultural attractions. The destinations below are based on AAA booking data from late November to early December.

Domestic

Orlando, FL

Miami, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

New York, NY

Anaheim/Los Angeles, CA

Tampa, FL

Honolulu, HI

San Francisco, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta, GA

International