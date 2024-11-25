Kykladitisses Traces the Journey of Women’s Gradual Emancipation

The upcoming Kykladitisses: Untold Stories of Women in the Cyclades at the Museum of Cycladic Art – Stathatos Mansion will feature 150 Cycladic artifacts uncovering the hidden stories of women from ancient times.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Cyclades and the Museum of Cycladic Art, presents the Kykladitisses: Untold Stories of Women in the Cyclades exhibition. Set to open at the Museum of Cycladic Art – Stathatos Mansion on December 12, 2024, the exhibition runs until May 4, 2025. It will then move to the Archaeological Museum of Thera in June 2025, maintaining its original form. This initiative stems from the agreement signed on May 17, 2024, by Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni and Museum President Kassandra Marinopoulou. The partnership focuses on promoting Cycladic culture worldwide.

The organizers spared no effort in promoting the event. Visitors arriving at the Eleftherios Venizelos Airport are met with the striking sight of a large replica of a Cycladic figurine. Nearby, sculptures from the Early Cycladic Period, including female forms with rounded abdomens or engraved lines suggesting pregnancy, also capture attention. Even hurried travelers pause to watch a video promoting the Museum of Cycladic Art’s upcoming exhibition.

The exhibition brings together approximately 150 artifacts, showcasing Cycladic culture from its origins in early prehistory to the 17th century. Featured works come from the Ephorate of Antiquities of Cyclades and the Museum of Cycladic Art, with several items debuting for the first time. Additionally, select objects from the National Archaeological Museum, the Canellopoulos Museum, the Epigraphic Museum of Athens, and important private collections will be included.

Through these artifacts, the exhibition narrates Cycladic history from the perspective of women. It examines evolving roles—from deities to mothers—and their involvement in religious ceremonies, public life, and domestic spaces. It also highlights societal norms and boundaries shaping their lives and discusses ongoing progress toward gender equality.