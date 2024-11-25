Heritage Initiative to Restore Iconic Kalamata Castle in Messenia, Southern Greece

The Ministry of Culture has initiated a project to stabilize and restore parts of the fortifications at Kalamata Castle based on approved architectural and structural studies. This is part of a broader plan to enhance the monument’s aesthetic, safety, and functionality. The castle suffers from significant issues, including the near-complete loss of its morphological features, overgrown vegetation, and biological damage. Alterations dating back to the early 20th century, such as the addition of a refreshment area in the 1950s, have further impacted its appearance and historical character. Cracks and localized disintegration of masonry are evident in sections of the walls untouched by prior stabilization efforts.

View of C section. Existing condition (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni emphasized the accessibility upgrades already completed, including improvements to the castle entrance and installing an elevator for individuals with disabilities:

These upgrades have addressed significant accessibility challenges. Alongside the lighting and accessibility improvements, our plan includes restoration work on parts of the fortification system facing extensive deterioration. Factors such as past conflicts, natural wear over time, and seismic activity have contributed to the current structural issues. The proposed restoration measures aim to address these problems and their underlying causes. After field inspections and input from relevant experts, planning for required studies is underway to execute these reinforcements and restorations. Once completed, the monument will become both more accessible and more appealing, offering a significantly improved cultural experience for visitors.

Kalamata Castle is a typical medieval fortress with two defensive enclosures. The smaller inner enclosure sits at the hill’s summit, with a prominent donjon featuring a vaulted water cistern. The outer enclosure covers a broader area, with walls that follow the land’s natural contours. Restoration plans aim to repair and enhance the monument while preserving its historical importance. The focus includes:

Structural reinforcement.

Repairing parapets.

Reconstructing collapsed sections of the Upper Gate.

Restoring the battlements of the southern bastion.

The study area includes:

The southeastern segment of the outer enclosure. The Lower Gate of the outer walls, which serves as the main entrance. Sections connecting the Lower Gate to the northern bastion. The northern bastion itself. The southwestern bastion of the inner enclosure and the area leading to the Upper Gate. The inner enclosure from the Upper Gate to the donjon. The donjon is at the northeastern peak of the inner walls, the hill’s most prominent structure. Nearby stands a small chapel dedicated to Panagia Kalomata, believed to have been built on the ruins of an ancient temple to Athena Nedousia. This chapel became part of the main tower complex during the Venetian occupation.

Panagia Kalomata in the highest western part of the walls (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Kalamata Castle stands on a hill northwest of the modern city, with the Neda River at its base. Archaeological evidence traces its origins to the Acropolis of Ancient Pharai, dating back to 1500 BCE. A Byzantine fortress later occupied the site, evolving into a fortified settlement during the 6th and 7th centuries. Little is known about the castle’s history until 1205 when it fell to the Franks, who rebuilt much of the structure. It served as the seat of the Barony of Kalamata under Geoffrey I Villehardouin until the Byzantines retook it in 1325. The castle later passed between Ottoman and Venetian control. By the late 18th century, it had lost strategic importance and was largely abandoned by the early 19th century. During the Greek War of Independence, it suffered extensive damage from Ibrahim Pasha’s forces. Italian forces took over the site during World War II, and a 1986 earthquake caused additional severe damages. Restoration efforts in 2009 made the site accessible again.

Topographic illustration of the Kalamata Castle (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Throughout the 20th century, the castle grounds were transformed to include walking paths, pavilions, and seating areas. A refreshment area, built in the upper enclosure in the 1950s, operated until the 1980s. An amphitheatre in the lower enclosure hosts cultural events.

Restoration plans focus on preserving the monument while ensuring it remains safe and accessible for visitors. The project aims to highlight Kalamata Castle’s architectural and cultural significance by employing historical research and comparisons with similar sites.