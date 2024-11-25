EXAAA Raises Concerns Over Increased Stay Fees

The Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association (EXAAA) has urged key tourist municipalities in Attica not to increase visitor accommodation taxes. This request was communicated through an official letter, addressing discussions and reports regarding potential hikes in municipal stay-over fees. The document builds on a prior announcement titled “No to Fees…without Returns for Tourism Destination Support” (dated 18.09.24) and outlines the following points:

Reminding authorities that tourism is a fundamental pillar of the economy in Attica and Greece, generating significant employment and revenue for local communities.

Highlighting that raising the stay-over fee at this time would place additional strain on hotel businesses already grappling with high taxes, numerous contributions, soaring energy costs, and operational expenses. Meanwhile, short-term rental properties remain less burdened by these costs.

Directly urging mayors and municipal councils in Attica’s municipalities not to increase the accommodation tax for local hotels.

Warning that such increases risk reducing destination competitiveness, potentially discouraging visitors and decreasing tourism activity.

The association’s letter emphasized that the pandemic and recent and past economic challenges have significantly impacted the tourism sector, which remains in a precarious recovery phase.

Additionally, EXAAA acknowledged the favourable decision by certain municipalities, such as Marathon and Kythira, to refrain from raising municipal stay-over taxes. Such measures help preserve tourism momentum, strengthen the local economy, and support struggling businesses in their fight for survival.