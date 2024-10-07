Spike in Uber Tourist Rides: A 47% Increase in Athens

Significant rise in tourist transport demand early on in the year.

Mid-summer data from Uber confirms the trend of an extended tourist season.

Usage data for 2024 reveal a notable increase in rides by foreign visitors in Greece.

American and British tourists are the top Uber users in Greece.

Australian, Canadian, and Brazilian visitors also prominently choose Uber.

The early months of the tourist season indicated substantial growth, with Uber publishing findings mid-summer that cement the prolongation of traditional tourist periods. According to the latest data, trips to and from “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport surged by 50% compared to the previous year. The demand upswing, noticeable from April, spurred a struggle to secure taxis, underscoring a gap in transport supply that lingers through September in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Who Favours Uber?

Uber’s analysis reveals that its platform remains a preferred choice for tourists seeking reliable and safe transportation. While a significant share of American and British users lead the way, the application has also witnessed eager adoption by Australians, Canadians, and Brazilians in the past three months.

In Athens, tourist rides escalated by an average of 47% from last year’s timeframe. Thessaloniki saw an even higher increase of 76%. Moreover, trips to and from the port of Piraeus experienced an average elevation of 80%.

This year’s tourism statistics highlight a successful seasonal extension, with a marked rise in visitor numbers beyond the traditionally busy months.