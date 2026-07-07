Jet2holidays Expands ‘Jet2Weddings’ for Summer 2027

Jet2holidays is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its highly successful Jet2Weddings programme for Summer 2027. In response to overwhelming customer demand, the tour operator is adding six breathtaking new destinations—Turkey, Portugal, Lanzarote, Italy, Malta, and Santorini—increasing its total wedding venue portfolio to 84 locations across seven countries.

Starting 1 July, couples can book their dream destination weddings through Jet2holidays in partnership with Perfect Weddings Abroad. This expansion builds upon the programme’s existing footprint in Cyprus, Rhodes, Zante, and Crete.

Seamless Planning, Stunning Locations. The Jet2Weddings proposition takes the stress out of destination weddings. Jet2holidays handles the complete package holiday, including flights, accommodation, and transfers, while Perfect Weddings Abroad manages all bespoke wedding arrangements. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays, offered this:

The launch of Jet2Weddings has been extremely successful, so we are pleased to be expanding our offering to five breathtaking new countries from Summer 2027. With even more stunning locations to select from for the perfect wedding abroad, we are giving customers even more choice and flexibility when it comes to tying the knot. We do not doubt that the appeal of these new destinations, along with the industry-leading benefits of Jet2holidays and Perfect Weddings Abroad, will prove popular with couples looking to say “I do”

The latest expansion introduces 19 new venues, ranging from three- to five-star hotels, with the majority offering instant wedding day confirmation. Newly added resorts include:

Turkey: Antalya and Dalaman

Antalya and Dalaman Portugal: The Algarve

The Algarve Lanzarote: Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, and Puerto Calero

Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, and Puerto Calero Italy: Sorrento

Sorrento Malta: St Julian’s

St Julian’s Santorini: Vourvoulos and Megalochori

Packages and Perks: Couples can choose from three tailored packages (Classic, Deluxe, and Ultimate) across various styles, including all-inclusive, luxury, adults-only, and budget-friendly options.

To celebrate the launch, customers booking an Ultimate wedding package for travel up to 31 October 2028 can enjoy a £200 saving if booked between 1 and 31 July.

Industry-Leading Benefits: Couples booking through Jet2Weddings receive exclusive perks, including:

£50 per person discount on their Jet2holiday

A complimentary bottle of champagne on their outbound flight

An additional 22kg baggage allowance

Guaranteed seating together and one guaranteed piece of cabin luggage

Wedding guests can also receive a £50 per person discount on their holiday for a limited period.

All bookings are backed by Jet2holidays’ award-winning customer service, ATOL protection, 22kg checked baggage, and overseas representatives.