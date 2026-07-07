Türkiye Just Banned a Cruise Ship for Being Too Gay, So 2,000 Tourists Are Heading to Crete Instead

The Scarlet Lady, a cruise ship chartered by Atlantis Events for an LGBTQ+ voyage, was unceremoniously booted from Turkish waters on July 2nd.

Turkish officials cited “moral standards” and “family values” as the reason for cancelling the ship’s docking in Kuşadası and Istanbul. Apparently, 2,000 queer tourists are a greater threat to the social fabric than the country’s actual economic struggles.

Thanks to Türkiye’s bout of homophobia, the ship redirected to Alexandria and Heraklion, proving that sometimes, bigotry is just an expensive way to send tourism revenue to your neighbors.

The cruise operator, Atlantis Events, has been visiting Istanbul for 25 years without issue. Suddenly, a ship named Scarlet Lady is enough to send local authorities into a state of “moral” hysterics on social media.

Oh, the “Moral” Horror!

Türkiye has long marketed itself as a bridge between East and West, a land where ancient hospitality meets modern tourism. Apparently, that hospitality comes with a very specific guest list. The Scarlet Lady, a cruise ship owned by Virgin Voyages and chartered by Atlantis Events (a company specializing in LGBTQ+ travel), recently discovered that Turkish ports are not open to everyone. The vessel, carrying nearly 2,000 tourists, was set to dock in Kuşadası on July 7, followed by a two-day stay in Istanbul, but was blindsided on July 2 when local authorities informed them their port calls were canceled, Atlantis Events CEO Rich Campbell told USA TODAY. The official reason? The passengers simply did not fit the local “moral standards” and “family values.” It seems that for the Turkish authorities in Aydin, family values do not include 2,000 people with valid passports and a desire to spend money in local shops.

One has to wonder: what exactly did they think would happen? That the ship would dock, and suddenly every rug seller in Kuşadası would spontaneously break into a choreographed dance routine to Lady Gaga?

The official press release banning the Scarlet Lady.

Full Official Press Release Banning the Scarlet Lady (Translated from Turkish)

“The event—which had been reported in the media and on social media platforms and was scheduled to take place on July 7, 2026, at the Kuşadası Port in Aydın aboard a cruise ship chartered by groups known for behavior inconsistent with the fabric of our society and our moral values, and which caused significant distress among various segments of our society—has been canceled. There is absolutely no possibility of the group in question coming to our province to hold an event of the nature described.



Tourism activities continue at a vigorous pace through the promotion of our province’s historical, cultural, and natural riches and by welcoming local and foreign visitors from various regions of the world. Visits and activities conducted as part of cruise tourism—which holds a significant place in our province’s tourism sector and in which our Kuşadası district holds a leading position nationwide—are continuing as our residents and tourism operators have been accustomed to for years.

This is respectfully announced to the public.”



The Bureaucracy of Exclusion

Rich Campbell, CEO of Atlantis Events, expressed genuine confusion over the sudden change of heart. The itinerary had been published a year in advance. His company had visited Istanbul 13 times over the last 25 years without incident. Yet, this time, the answer was a hard no. Even the involvement of the American Embassy could not sway the decision.

The Turkish government has doubled down, proving that when in doubt, “family values” is the ultimate excuse for throwing a childish tantrum.

“When we pull into port, the ship looks like any other ship. It’s not like we’re a gay pride rally, we’re not a march, we’re not an organization, we’re not a political statement in any way,” Campbell said.

“If your business is tourism, you cannot pick and choose who your guests are going to be, because the minute you do that, you instill fear in people who might belong to that group,” he added. “It seemed to be like an extremely short-sighted move, but that is what has happened.”

A Message to the Politicians: Grow Up

It is officially 2026. The world is facing climate change, economic volatility, and actual crises that require real leadership. Yet, politicians still insist on wasting taxpayer time and international goodwill playing moral police over who is on a boat.

To the powers that be: discriminate less, govern more. Whether in Türkiye, Greece, or anywhere else, your obsession with policing the private lives of your citizens and visitors doesn’t make you look like a bastion of morality—it just makes you look small, insecure, and woefully behind the times.

While Türkiye closed its doors, the Mediterranean kept turning. The Scarlet Lady had to scramble for alternative ports, settling on Alexandria, Egypt, and Heraklion, Crete. The Cretan capital, known for its millennia-old tradition of welcoming travelers from every corner of the known world, suddenly found itself the beneficiary of Türkiye’s loss.

Politicians everywhere—not just in Turkey—might consider taking a cue from the cruise industry. Stop judging visitors by who they are and start welcoming them for what they bring: curiosity, respect, and a healthy contribution to local economies.

Discrimination has never been a tourist attraction.