Talos Plaza Marks 19th Anniversary with Two Days of Free Family Events

Talos Plaza in Heraklion is celebrating its 19th anniversary with two days of free entertainment, family activities, and charity events on Tuesday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 8.

Starting at 18:00 each evening, visitors can stroll through the venue without spending a single euro on admission. The organizers have structured the two-day program to offer a continuous stream of music, interactive contests, and surprise giveaways, ensuring the atmosphere remains festive from dusk until late at night.

Cotton Candy, Robotics, and Fire Breathers

The entertainment lineup caters heavily to families, blending classic carnival nostalgia with modern interactive exhibits. Children and adults alike can wander through zones dedicated to creative activities and face painting. Educational robotics stations sit alongside the classic Giant Bubble Show and the ever-popular cotton candy stands. Balloon artists will twist shapes for the crowds, while stilt walkers tower over the promenades. For those seeking a bit of adrenaline, the schedule includes dedicated acrobatics performances and a spectacular fire show once the sun goes down. Adding a touch of global theme park magic, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be on site for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

A Four-Story Cake and a Sky Full of Fireworks

While the first day offers a full slate of activities, the second evening promises a visual climax. On Wednesday, July 8, the crowd will gather to witness the cutting of a monumental, four-story anniversary cake. This massive confection serves as the centerpiece of the birthday celebration. Once the cake is sliced and served, the night sky above Heraklion will light up with a grand fireworks display, providing a loud, colorful conclusion to the 19th-anniversary festivities.

Beyond the entertainment and the sweets, the event carries a distinct social mission. Running parallel to the music and the shows on both days is a dedicated bazaar. All proceeds and donations collected at this bazaar will go directly to “The Smile of the Child” (To Hamogelo tou Paidiou), a prominent Greek organization supporting children in need.

In their official announcement, the management of Talos Plaza expressed their deep gratitude to the public: “On the occasion of the completion of 19 years, Talos Plaza warmly thanks the public for their trust and support all these years and invites small and large to celebrate together this important anniversary.”