Dog Dies After Eating Dead Toadfish on Southern Crete Beach

Pet owners visiting Crete’s beaches are being urged to keep a close eye on their animals after a dog died shortly after eating a dead silver-cheeked toadfish that had washed ashore on a beach in southern Heraklion.

According to the dog’s owner, the animal picked up the beached fish during a visit to the seaside and died within approximately 30 minutes, despite the family’s efforts. The heartbreaking incident was shared publicly to warn other pet owners about the hidden danger posed by washed-up marine life.

The silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus), commonly known in Greece as the lagokefalos, is one of the Mediterranean’s most toxic invasive species. It contains tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin that remains dangerous even after the fish has died. Neither cooking nor decomposition neutralizes the toxin, making both live and dead specimens hazardous to people and animals.

While beachgoers are generally advised not to handle or consume these fish, the risk extends to curious dogs, which may investigate or eat stranded marine animals during walks.

Veterinarians advise pet owners to keep dogs on a lead in areas where washed-up fish are present and to prevent them from sniffing or eating anything found along the shoreline. If a pet is suspected of ingesting a toadfish, immediate veterinary attention is essential, although poisoning can progress rapidly.

The tragic loss serves as a reminder that Crete’s beaches can conceal unexpected hazards—not only in the water but also along the shoreline—and that vigilance can save the lives of beloved pets.

Essential Beach Safety Rules for Dog Owners

To prevent more heartbreaks like the loss of sweet Morena, pet owners are urged to take extra precautions when visiting the beaches of Crete and the Aegean:

Scan the shoreline: Before letting your dog off-leash to run and play, take a few minutes to walk the water’s edge and remove any dead fish, jellyfish, or strange marine life.

Before letting your dog off-leash to run and play, take a few minutes to walk the water’s edge and remove any dead fish, jellyfish, or strange marine life. Keep a close eye: Pufferfish and other toxic marine animals can wash up anywhere. Always keep your dog within your line of sight, especially when they are sniffing around the tideline.

Pufferfish and other toxic marine animals can wash up anywhere. Always keep your dog within your line of sight, especially when they are sniffing around the tideline. Bring fresh water: Dogs sometimes eat marine life or drink seawater out of thirst. Always bring plenty of fresh drinking water for your pet to prevent them from foraging in the sea.

Dogs sometimes eat marine life or drink seawater out of thirst. Always bring plenty of fresh drinking water for your pet to prevent them from foraging in the sea. Know the emergency contacts: Save the number of your local veterinary clinic and the nearest 24/7 emergency animal hospital in your phone before you head to the beach.

Emergency Contacts for Pet Owners

Service Contact When to Call Veterinary Emergency (Heraklion on-duty vet) +30 694 551 8212 Out-of-hours veterinary emergencies in the Heraklion area. Heraklion Veterinary Hospital (24/7) +30 2810 230 100 Life-threatening emergencies, poisoning, trauma, severe breathing problems, seizures. European Emergency Number 112 If you cannot safely transport your pet because of a human medical emergency or other immediate danger. Heraklion Municipal Animal Shelter +30 2813 409209 Report injured or stray animals requiring municipal assistance.

If you suspect your pet has eaten a silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus):

Do not wait for symptoms.

Call a veterinarian immediately and head to the nearest emergency clinic.

and head to the nearest emergency clinic. If possible, take a photo of the fish or any remains to help identify the toxin source.

The loss of Morena is a profound tragedy for her family, but her owner’s bravery in sharing the story could save countless other pets. Let us all enjoy the beautiful Cretan beaches, but let us also stay vigilant and keep our furry companions safe.