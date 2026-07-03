London to Yerevan Flights Make Armenia More Accessible to UK Travellers

- Wizz Air has launched a new direct service between London Luton Airport and Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.
- Flights operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays.
- The service officially began on 8 June 2026.
This new route marks a significant milestone in travel ties between the United Kingdom and Armenia. Designed to strengthen tourism, business, and cultural exchanges, the service offers British visitors a direct gateway to an emerging destination characterized by ancient heritage and dramatic landscapes.
“Direct flights from London make Armenia easier than ever to discover,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia. “Whether visitors are looking for culture, gastronomy, adventure, history, or simply a new destination to explore, Armenia offers an extraordinary experience that remains refreshingly authentic.”
Armenia is being positioned as a year-round destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences beyond Europe’s typical hotspots. Key highlights for potential visitors include:
- History & Culture: Yerevan is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, and the country is home to multiple UNESCO-listed heritage sites and ancient monasteries.
- Gastronomy: The country boasts a winemaking tradition spanning over 6,100 years, featuring the oldest known winery in the world.
- Adventure: Diverse activities are available throughout the year, ranging from hiking, cycling, and skiing to a culinary scene that blends traditional flavors with modern creativity.