Divers extract 67 silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) from Messara Bay following a scary encounter with an 8-year-old swimmer and the heartbreaking death of a local dog.

The silver-cheeked toadfish invasion in Cretan waters is turning into a full-blown summer nightmare for beachgoers. Following a series of alarming incidents across the island, a massive cleanup operation was launched in the Messara Bay to remove the highly toxic and aggressive invasive species.

A Massive but Worrying Cleanup Operation

A team of divers successfully completed an operation to extract pufferfish from the bay, pulling a total of 67 fish from the water. The largest specimen removed measured an impressive 65 centimeters.

While the operation was a success, the sheer volume of silver-cheeked toadfish is deeply concerning. The massive haul highlights the aggressive establishment of the pufferfish in the region. This invasive species is not only a severe threat to human health but also causes significant damage to local fishing gear and catches, creating a major headache for the island’s fishing community.

A Terrifying Encounter for an 8-Year-Old Swimmer

The danger of these fish is not just theoretical, and the waters around Crete are proving to be highly unpredictable. On Friday, July 3, an 8-year-old child had a terrifying encounter with a pufferfish while swimming just 15 meters from the shore at Kokkinos Pyrgos beach in the Phaestos municipality.

The child’s father had briefly swum to the shore to fetch some drinking water. When he turned back, he heard his son screaming for help. The father rushed back to the water and found that just a “breath” away from his child in the shallow area was a pufferfish. Fortunately, the father reacted instantly and managed to push the toxic fish away with quick movements before any harm could come to the boy.

A Deadly Threat on the Sand

The threat extends far beyond the water’s edge, and as we highlighted in our previous report, the fish remains lethal even after it dies.

The intense presence of pufferfish recently led to the tragic death of a beloved dog named Morena in Kalous Limenes. The dog passed away after eating a pufferfish that had washed ashore. The tetrodotoxin in the fish does not degrade after death, serving as a grim and fatal warning for pet owners who bring their furry friends to the beach.

With pufferfish sightings increasing across the country’s beaches this summer, authorities and locals are urging extreme caution. Swimmers, especially parents with young children, must be highly vigilant in shallow waters and keep an eye out for the distinct shape of these fish.

Furthermore, pet owners must ensure their dogs do not scavenge dead marine life on the sand. The beautiful Cretan beaches are a treasure, but respecting the marine life and staying alert is more important than ever this season.

Source: «Σκούπα» στον κόλπο της Μεσαράς: Δύτες έβγαλαν 67 λαγοκέφαλους!