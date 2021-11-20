Jet2 Cuts £50-Off Deal for Mobile App Bookings By Nov. 22

Share Pin 0 Shares

Jet2holidays is offering £50 off per person for holidays to Cyprus and Greece for bookings made through their mobile app.

According to the news, travelers have until midnight of November 22, 2021 to get the rewards. The discounts apply for Chania and Heraklion on Crete, for Corfu, Halkidiki, Kalamata, Kefalonia, Kos, Lanarca, Lesvos, Mykonnos, Paphos, Preveza, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos, and Zante.

The discounts apply for departures from all 10 UK bases, and for both Winter 2021, and Summer 2022 trips.

Readers can download the Jet2 mobile app at Google Play or the App Store.