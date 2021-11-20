Germany Restricts Travel From Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands

Share Pin 0 Shares

In news from the Schengen zone, as of November 21, unvaccinated and unrecovered travellers from Belgium, Greece, Iceland, and the Netherlands must adhere to additional entry rules when arriving in Germany. These countries have been added to Germany’s high-risk list now.

The announcement from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), says the four countries will be categorised as high-risk since they have registered more than 100 positive COVID-19 infection cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days.

According to the World Health Organization(WHO) Ireland reported 3,632 new cases in 24 hours, followed by Greece with 6,653 new cases, and the Netherlands with 20,829 new cases. The announcement also revealed a discrepancy between the World Health Organization (WHO) data and the data from Worldometer for Belgium.

In essence, all persons arriving from these four countries or any other area that is already part of Germany’s high-risk list need to fill in a digital entry form and carry the completion confirmation with them. Moreover, travellers from Belgium, Ireland, Greece, and the Netherlands must stay self-isolated for ten days upon their arrival in Germany.

Authorities explained that travellers who prove that they have been fully immunised with an accepted vaccine dose can skip the quarantine requirement. Germany currently recognises five COVID-19 vaccines for travel, including Covishield.

Travellers who hold a certificate that proves that the holder has recovered from the virus during the last six months are also eligible to skip self-isolation.

“Persons aged 12 or over must, as a rule, possess a negative test result or proof of vaccination or recovery when entering the country. The general obligation to furnish proof applies irrespective of the mode of transport or whether the person previously spent time in a high-risk area or area of variants of concern,” the authorities explained.

Also in the news, the RKI has removed Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Suriname, and two French overseas departments – French Guiana and New Caledonia – from the high-risk list. This means that travellers from these areas will no longer be required to follow strict entry rules. Nonetheless, everyone is still required to meet Germany’s entry requirements.

German authorities announced previously that US nationals who haven’t been vaccinated against the COVID-19 yet and those who haven’t recovered from the virus can travel to Germany under facilitated rules. Arrivals from the US are now able to skip self-isolation and multiple testing requirements.

Source: SchengenVisaInfo.com