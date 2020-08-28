Jet2 Adds Hundreds of Flights to Greece, Turkey, and Portugal

Pin 0 Shares

Jet2 has just announced having added over 500 new flights (representing almost 100,000 seats) to Greece, Portugal, and Turkey.

The company says the move is due to demand from British travelers wanting to get away for vacations this summer. Jet2.com and Jet2holiday released the following:

Portugal

Following the eagerly awaitedchange in government advice regarding travel to Portugal, werecommenced operations to Faro in the sunny Algarve on Monday 24th August. We have seen strong demand to Faro since the change in advice and have responded swiftly to the surge in popularity, adding more than 100 new flights from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Newcastle and Manchester.

We are already operating multiple weekly services to Faro from all nine of our UK bases, and this increased capacity will give customers and independent travel agents even more choice and flexibility when it comes to choosing holidays to the Portuguese sunshine.

In addition to Faro, we are also adding more flights to Madeira (Funchal) from London Stansted, another Portuguese destination in demand with holidaymakers this summer. In addition to London Stansted, holidaymakers can reach Madeira from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford and Manchester this summer.

Turkey

With flights and holidays to Turkey continuing to enjoy popularity with British holidaymakers, we have added more than 50 new flights. This includes extra services to Antalya from Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted. We are already operating to Antalya from all nine of our UK bases this summer.

On top of that, extra services have been added to Dalaman from East Midlands, Manchester and Newcastle, which further increases capacity to this ever-popular hotspot which is also on sale from all nine UK bases this summer.

With flights and holidays also available to Bodrum from eight UK bases (Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Newcastle and Manchester) and Izmir fromfour UK bases (Glasgow, London Stansted, Newcastle and Manchester) this summer, this gives customers fantastic choice when it comes to reaching the guaranteed sunshine in Turkey.

Greece

One of the most popular choices with customers this summer, we areoperating to nine Greek destinations (Corfu, Crete (Chania), Crete (Heraklion), Kefalonia, Skiathos, Kos, Preveza, Rhodes and Zante).

In response to the continued demand, we are today adding the following extra services:

Crete (Heraklion) – additional services from Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, London Stansted.

– additional services from Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, London Stansted. Corfu – additional services from East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted.

– additional services from East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted. Kos – additional services from Birmingham and London Stansted.

– additional services from Birmingham and London Stansted. Zante – additional services from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester and London Stansted.

– additional services from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester and London Stansted. Kefalonia – additional services from Manchester and London Stansted.

– additional services from Manchester and London Stansted. Rhodes – additional services from Manchester.

These additions are on top of our popular Cyprus programme, with lots of choice and flexibility to Paphos and Larnaca available from eight UK bases (Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Newcastle and Manchester) this summer. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said:

“The demand we are seeing for holidays in Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus tells us that Summer 20 is very much alive in our customers’ minds. It is clear that Britons want to get away from the gloom to enjoy their much-needed holidays, and we are responding to that by adding hundreds of flights so that they have even more choice when it comes to booking that welcome escape.”

Heapy went on to outline the great choices and fantastic deals travelers can take advantage of, and how free child accommodations sweeten the current deals. The Jet2 boss also said: