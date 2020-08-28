Egypt Boosts Cultural Tourism Capacity Starting in September

Pin 0 Shares

In news from Egypt, the country’s tourism businesses and cultural venues are to operate at up to 50% of their total capacity starting in September. New regulations set in place are the next milestone for resetting Egypt’s damaged tourism industry.

Travelers will be required to wear facemasks while using all forms of public and licensed transportation, and vehicles will be disinfected and ventilated after each trip.

The news comes in the wake of Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada, and Marsa Matrouh on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast having already reopened back in July.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has just concluded an official visit to Egypt to offer firm support for the government’s efforts to restart tourism.



Egypt still remains on the UK’s 14-day quarantine on arrival list, and has not been exempted from the Foreign Office’s global no-travel advisory. However, the country is reopened to other markets.

Museums and other attractions will be limited to a capacity of 100 persons per hour, according to the report. The pyramids and other attractions will only welcome 10 to 15 visitors per hour.

Finally, Egypt’s tourism industry has high hopes for Chinese tourists helping revive the country’s tourism sector. Egypt is a favored destination for hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists each year for its historical sites and sunny sandy beaches.