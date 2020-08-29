Greece Puts Halt On Flights from Barcelona and Greater Catalonia

Pin 0 Shares

Greece has temporarily banned passenger flights arriving from Barcelona and the wider region of Catalonia. The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias told reporters today, the measure will be in effect as of Monday, August 31 at midnight.

According to the news from GTP and other sources, the action was taken to protect public health from the further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Mr. Hardalias also announced the extension of travel restrictions for foreign visitors until September 19.

Greece is now asking visitors from a list of countries including Albania, Bulgaria, Malta, North Macedonia, Romania, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, to show a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country.

Also in the news, the Netherlands will be removed from the list, because of new immunological data. On Friday, Greece reported 270 new coronavirus cases. The country has thus far registered 9,800 Covid-19 infections and 259 deaths.