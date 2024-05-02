Heraklion Port: A Cruise Destination on the Rise

In April, the Port of Heraklion marked a spectacular growth trajectory in the cruise industry by saying goodbye to three cruise ships. Heraklion has reinforced its position as a highly sought-after maritime centre by being a quickly expanding destination for major cruise lines and a burgeoning market for sophisticated passengers looking for the appeal of a “cruise” experience.

To demonstrate its dedication to promoting a more environmentally friendly future, the Heraklion Port Authority has made significant investments to supply electricity from the shore to the ships, with sustainable services being prioritised. At the same time, they have consistently focused on providing excellent services within the cruise industry. They have provided an unrivalled value for money and an unwavering sense of security, which today’s discriminating tourists require.

The Port of Heraklion welcomed an astounding 58,098 passengers during the first three months of 2024, a spectacular thirty per cent growth compared to the same time last year. A further indication of the port’s growing popularity was the significant increase in the number of cruise ships arriving.

The German travellers made up the greatest contingent, accounting for 32 per cent of the total passenger origin for 2024. The Americans, the British, the Canadians, and the Spaniards came in close second and third, respectively.

The constant dedication to safety and the ongoing improvement of services at the Port of Heraklion has, according to OLI S.A., contributed to the port’s increased appeal to major cruise lines. There is a high probability that 2024 will establish a new benchmark in terms of the number of cruise ship approaches and the number of passengers.