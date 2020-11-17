Hermes Head Unearthed During Road Work in Athens

Pin 0 Shares

A municipality of Athens road working crew on Aiolou Street in downtown Athens οn Friday unearthed carved head of Hermes, part of a Herma column, according to a report from ANA.

Greece’s Ministry of Culture Ministry made an announcement noting that the find is in a good condition and has been transferred to an Antiquities Ephorate warehouse.

According to the ministry, it is an original sculpture, probably dated to the end of the 4th or early 3rd century BC. The Herma columns were located on crossroads and were used as signposts in antiquity.

The head was found in a depth of 1.3 meters and is depicting God Hermes at a mature age. It is part of a Hermaic stele.

The iconography of the sculpture resembles the type of Hermes Propylaios by Alcamenes.