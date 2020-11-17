Greece Records 2,198 new COVID-19 Infections in Last 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

According to infectious disease expert Professor Gkikas Mangiorkinis, most of the new COVID-19 cases are being detected outside of the regions of Attica and Thessaloniki.

A report via ANA cites Mangiorkini saying the Attica region showed the mildest epidemiological load of the last 30 days and a significant reduction of the Rt dispersal factor, indicating a potential reduction in active cases. He also predicted that new cases and intubations will continue to grow over the next 7-10 days in spite of the positive trend.

Thessaloniki still has an epidemiological load rate five times greater than Attica’s, given the population in each city. The professor also noted that it might take some time before the rate of infections shows a decrease in Thessaloniki since it’s the country’s second-biggest urban center, warning that restrictive measures should not be relaxed any time soon.

Greece recorded 2,198 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 21 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday. This brings all novel coronavirus infections to date to 76,403. Of these, 4,675 are linked to travel abroad and 19,638 to already known cases.

Source: Tornos News