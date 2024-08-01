Heatwave Risks and Wildfire Alerts for Tourists

Extreme heat up to 44C in southern Europe

Severe wildfire threats in Spain, Italy, and Greece

Firefighters battle multiple blazes with international aid

Tourists heading to popular European destinations must brace for a sweltering 40C heatwave. Spain braces for temperatures soaring up to 44C in some areas, with Majorca hitting 41C and unprecedented heat in parts of Barcelona.

Wildfires in Multiple Countries

North Macedonia : Firefighters struggle with fires near Negrevo and Kumanovo. Windy conditions and dry weather exacerbate the situation. Serbia provides helicopter support, and Germany and the Czech Republic offer additional aircraft.

: Firefighters struggle with fires near Negrevo and Kumanovo. Windy conditions and dry weather exacerbate the situation. Serbia provides helicopter support, and Germany and the Czech Republic offer additional aircraft. Greece : Wildfires raged near the Greece-Bulgaria border on July 18. Minefields from old conflicts hindered ground efforts, so air support was needed. Villages built firebreaks to limit the spread.

: Wildfires raged near the Greece-Bulgaria border on July 18. Minefields from old conflicts hindered ground efforts, so air support was needed. Villages built firebreaks to limit the spread. Albania : Shengjin, a coastal tourist town, evacuates as fires approach. After the initial panic, control efforts appear successful.

: Shengjin, a coastal tourist town, evacuates as fires approach. After the initial panic, control efforts appear successful. Croatia: Firefighters manage a blaze near Tucepi. Efforts contain the fire successfully.

Impact and Response

Damage : The full extent of the damage remains unclear. Early fires destroyed dozens of homes and killed one elderly person.

: The full extent of the damage remains unclear. Early fires destroyed dozens of homes and killed one elderly person. Local Efforts : Firefighters face challenging conditions with high temperatures, hot soil, and dry vegetation.

: Firefighters face challenging conditions with high temperatures, hot soil, and dry vegetation. Air Support: Countries collaborate, providing helicopters and aircraft to tackle the widespread blazes.

Smoke and Damage

Roads, fields, and homes near Stip in North Macedonia, around 62 miles east of Skopje, are cloaked in smoke. Earlier fires damage homes and take a life, showcasing the destructive potential of these fires.

Tourists should remain cautious and stay updated on weather and wildfire warnings. Local authorities and international aid work tirelessly, but the situation remains severe.