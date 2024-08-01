Santorini Experience 2024: A Sports and Tourism Extravaganza

Event Date: October 3-6, 2024

The Santorini Experience is back for its 7th year, scheduled from October 3 to 6, 2024. This annual event offers a unique combination of sports and breathtaking views of Santorini’s sunsets, volcanic caldera, and the Aegean Sea. Athletes from around the world descend on this picturesque island for both competition and a shared appreciation of its natural beauty.

Trail Running Events

Participants can choose from three scenic routes along the Caldera between Oia and Fira:

5km “Aristides Alafouzos” powered by Miele: for beginners and dynamic walkers.

for beginners and dynamic walkers. 10km powered by SIXT: Suited for seasoned runners.

Suited for seasoned runners. 15km powered by HOKA: Perfect for those who excel in endurance and strength.

All routes start and end at the desalination plant in Oia, traversing dirt paths and offering mesmerizing volcanic views.

Open-Water Swimming Race

Distance: 1.5 miles (2.4 km)

1.5 miles (2.4 km) Route: From the volcano to the old port of Fira

From the volcano to the old port of Fira Safety Measures: Buoys, rescue boats, and lifeguards ensure participant safety.

Event Significance

Mayor Nikos Zorzos lauds the event as a cornerstone in promoting sports tourism on the island. Since its inception in 2015, the Santorini Experience has grown, attracting global interest and significantly boosting the local economy. This event not only showcases Santorini’s beauty but also its welcoming local culture.

Participant Perks

Free Entry for Local Residents: Residents of Thira can participate in the event at no cost.

Residents of Thira can participate in the event at no cost. Special Travel Rates: Visitors can enjoy special travel rates to Santorini.

Visitors can enjoy special travel rates to Santorini. Sports and Culture: Participants get to combine their love for sports with the chance to explore the island’s rich cultural offerings.

Unmissable Scenery

Santorini stands out globally for its stunning vistas, volcanic features, and captivating coastlines. The open-water swimming segment promises participants a once-in-a-lifetime experience, starting from the top of a volcano and ending at the historic Fira port.

The race is meticulously planned to ensure the utmost safety and enjoyment for all. Nikos Gemelos, an Olympic and internationally recognized swimming champion, serves as the technical director, ensuring a well-organized event.

Accommodations and Logistics

Cable Car Access: Swimming race participants get free cable car rides by presenting appropriate documents.

Swimming race participants get free cable car rides by presenting appropriate documents. Easy Travel: Special prices make it easier for participants and visitors to travel to Santorini.

The Santorini Experience, co-organized by the Municipality of Thira and ActiveMedia Group, and under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization, promises an unforgettable fusion of sports, nature, and culture. Don’t miss it!