Weather Alert: Heat Wave Expected to Impact Crete and Other Regions

According to the National Meteorological Service, a lengthy heat wave is set to grip the country in the coming days, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Today, Tuesday, July 9, meteorologist Sakis Arnautoglou predicts a marked increase in temperatures. Starting Wednesday, it will hit 37 degrees Celsius, peaking at 39 degrees by Saturday, July 13.

In Crete, expect clear skies on Tuesday. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 5 to 7 Beaufort. Temperatures will range between 22 to 32 degrees, reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius in southern Crete.

Crete Forecast

Date : Tuesday, July 9

: Tuesday, July 9 Conditions : Clear skies

: Clear skies Winds : North-northwest, 5 to 7 Beaufort

: North-northwest, 5 to 7 Beaufort Temperature Range: 22°C – 32°C; up to 35°C in southern Crete

General Forecast for Greece

Expect high temperatures and generally clear weather, particularly in the west mainland and Thessaly. By midday and afternoon, temporary clouds could form in western and northern continental areas, possibly leading to showers and isolated storms in the highlands of Epirus and western Macedonia.

Winds will come from the north at 4 to 6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort in the Aegean.

Temperatures will remain steady, hitting 37 to 39 degrees on the mainland, possibly reaching 40 degrees in the west. Island regions will see temperatures between 30 to 32 degrees, reaching up to 36 degrees in the eastern Aegean, Dodecanese, and southern Crete.

Weather Characteristics

General Conditions : Mostly clear skies; temporary clouds in the western and northern regions during midday and afternoon

: Mostly clear skies; temporary clouds in the western and northern regions during midday and afternoon Precipitation : Localized showers and possible isolated storms in the highlands of Epirus and western Macedonia

: Localized showers and possible isolated storms in the highlands of Epirus and western Macedonia Winds : North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean

: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean Temperature : Mainland : 37°C – 39°C; up to 40°C in some western areas Islands : 30°C – 32°C; up to 36°C in the Ionian, eastern Aegean, Dodecanese, and southern Crete

:

Regional Forecasts

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather : Generally clear; local clouds in Macedonia during midday and afternoon, with possible showers and isolated thunderstorms in western Macedonia.

: Generally clear; local clouds in Macedonia during midday and afternoon, with possible showers and isolated thunderstorms in western Macedonia. Winds : Variable, 3 to 4 Beaufort; 4 to 5 Beaufort in the east and up to 6 Beaufort in Thrace.

: Variable, 3 to 4 Beaufort; 4 to 5 Beaufort in the east and up to 6 Beaufort in Thrace. Temperature: 19°C – 38°C; 3 to 4 degrees lower in western Macedonia.

Ionian Islands, Epirus, West Sterea, West Peloponnese

Weather : Clear; temporary clouds in the afternoon with possible local rain in Epirus.

: Clear; temporary clouds in the afternoon with possible local rain in Epirus. Winds : Northerly, 3 to 5 Beaufort; up to 6 Beaufort in the Ionian.

: Northerly, 3 to 5 Beaufort; up to 6 Beaufort in the Ionian. Temperature: 24°C – 36°C in the Ionian; 21°C – 40°C in the mainland; 3 to 4 degrees lower in interior Epirus.

Eastern Sterea, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather : Clear

: Clear Winds : North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the east, weakening in the evening.

: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the east, weakening in the evening. Temperature: 23°C – 38°C

Eastern Aegean Islands, Dodecanese

Weather : Clear

: Clear Winds : North, 5 to 7 Beaufort; 4 to 6 Beaufort in the Dodecanese.

: North, 5 to 7 Beaufort; 4 to 6 Beaufort in the Dodecanese. Temperature: 23°C – 36°C

Thessaly

Weather : Clear

: Clear Winds : North, 3 to 4 Beaufort; 4 to 5 Beaufort in Sporades.

: North, 3 to 4 Beaufort; 4 to 5 Beaufort in Sporades. Temperature: 20°C – 39°C; up to 31°C in Sporades.

Attica

Weather : Clear

: Clear Winds : North-northeast, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the east.

: North-northeast, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the east. Temperature: 24°C – 37°C; 2 to 3 degrees lower in the east.

Thessaloniki

Weather : Clear, with temporary clouds in the afternoon in the surrounding mountains.

: Clear, with temporary clouds in the afternoon in the surrounding mountains. Winds : Variable, 3 to 4 Beaufort.

: Variable, 3 to 4 Beaufort. Temperature: 22°C – 36°C.

Upcoming Forecasts

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Weather : Clear; local clouds in central and northern areas with possible rain in northern highlands (mainly Thrace)

: Clear; local clouds in central and northern areas with possible rain in northern highlands (mainly Thrace) Winds : North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean

: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean Temperature: 36°C – 40°C in mainland; 31°C – 36°C in islands

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Weather : Clear; local cloudiness in the afternoon on the mainland, possible rain in the Macedonian mountains.

: Clear; local cloudiness in the afternoon on the mainland, possible rain in the Macedonian mountains. Winds : North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean.

: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperature: Slight rise; 37°C – 41°C in mainland; 33°C – 37°C in islands.

Friday, July 12, 2024

Weather : Clear; afternoon clouds in northern highlands with possible local rain.

: Clear; afternoon clouds in northern highlands with possible local rain. Winds : Variable, 2 to 4 Beaufort in the west; north, 3 to 6 Beaufort in the east.

: Variable, 2 to 4 Beaufort in the west; north, 3 to 6 Beaufort in the east. Temperature: Remains high – 36°C – 40°C.

Saturday, July 13, 2024