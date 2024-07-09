Weather Alert: Heat Wave Expected to Impact Crete and Other Regions

According to the National Meteorological Service, a lengthy heat wave is set to grip the country in the coming days, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius by Saturday.
Today, Tuesday, July 9, meteorologist Sakis Arnautoglou predicts a marked increase in temperatures. Starting Wednesday, it will hit 37 degrees Celsius, peaking at 39 degrees by Saturday, July 13.
In Crete, expect clear skies on Tuesday. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 5 to 7 Beaufort. Temperatures will range between 22 to 32 degrees, reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius in southern Crete.
Crete Forecast
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Conditions: Clear skies
- Winds: North-northwest, 5 to 7 Beaufort
- Temperature Range: 22°C – 32°C; up to 35°C in southern Crete
General Forecast for Greece
Expect high temperatures and generally clear weather, particularly in the west mainland and Thessaly. By midday and afternoon, temporary clouds could form in western and northern continental areas, possibly leading to showers and isolated storms in the highlands of Epirus and western Macedonia.
Winds will come from the north at 4 to 6 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort in the Aegean.
Temperatures will remain steady, hitting 37 to 39 degrees on the mainland, possibly reaching 40 degrees in the west. Island regions will see temperatures between 30 to 32 degrees, reaching up to 36 degrees in the eastern Aegean, Dodecanese, and southern Crete.
Weather Characteristics
- General Conditions: Mostly clear skies; temporary clouds in the western and northern regions during midday and afternoon
- Precipitation: Localized showers and possible isolated storms in the highlands of Epirus and western Macedonia
- Winds: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean
- Temperature:
- Mainland: 37°C – 39°C; up to 40°C in some western areas
- Islands: 30°C – 32°C; up to 36°C in the Ionian, eastern Aegean, Dodecanese, and southern Crete
Regional Forecasts
Macedonia, Thrace
- Weather: Generally clear; local clouds in Macedonia during midday and afternoon, with possible showers and isolated thunderstorms in western Macedonia.
- Winds: Variable, 3 to 4 Beaufort; 4 to 5 Beaufort in the east and up to 6 Beaufort in Thrace.
- Temperature: 19°C – 38°C; 3 to 4 degrees lower in western Macedonia.
Ionian Islands, Epirus, West Sterea, West Peloponnese
- Weather: Clear; temporary clouds in the afternoon with possible local rain in Epirus.
- Winds: Northerly, 3 to 5 Beaufort; up to 6 Beaufort in the Ionian.
- Temperature: 24°C – 36°C in the Ionian; 21°C – 40°C in the mainland; 3 to 4 degrees lower in interior Epirus.
Eastern Sterea, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese
- Weather: Clear
- Winds: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the east, weakening in the evening.
- Temperature: 23°C – 38°C
Eastern Aegean Islands, Dodecanese
- Weather: Clear
- Winds: North, 5 to 7 Beaufort; 4 to 6 Beaufort in the Dodecanese.
- Temperature: 23°C – 36°C
Thessaly
- Weather: Clear
- Winds: North, 3 to 4 Beaufort; 4 to 5 Beaufort in Sporades.
- Temperature: 20°C – 39°C; up to 31°C in Sporades.
Attica
- Weather: Clear
- Winds: North-northeast, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the east.
- Temperature: 24°C – 37°C; 2 to 3 degrees lower in the east.
Thessaloniki
- Weather: Clear, with temporary clouds in the afternoon in the surrounding mountains.
- Winds: Variable, 3 to 4 Beaufort.
- Temperature: 22°C – 36°C.
Upcoming Forecasts
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
- Weather: Clear; local clouds in central and northern areas with possible rain in northern highlands (mainly Thrace)
- Winds: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean
- Temperature: 36°C – 40°C in mainland; 31°C – 36°C in islands
Thursday, July 11, 2024
- Weather: Clear; local cloudiness in the afternoon on the mainland, possible rain in the Macedonian mountains.
- Winds: North, 4 to 6 Beaufort; up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean.
- Temperature: Slight rise; 37°C – 41°C in mainland; 33°C – 37°C in islands.
Friday, July 12, 2024
- Weather: Clear; afternoon clouds in northern highlands with possible local rain.
- Winds: Variable, 2 to 4 Beaufort in the west; north, 3 to 6 Beaufort in the east.
- Temperature: Remains high – 36°C – 40°C.
Saturday, July 13, 2024
- Weather: Clear; afternoon clouds in the mainland, possible mountain rain.
- Winds: West-northwest, 3 to 5 Beaufort; up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean.
- Temperature: Slight rise, very high levels 41°C.