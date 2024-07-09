Prohibitions and Measures at Kourtaliotis Springs

Kourtaliotis Springs, located 22km south of Rethymno, has become popular, attracting numerous visitors. This surge in footfall has raised concerns over fire hazards and potential injuries among tourists.

Geography and Natural Beauty

The Kourtaliotis Gorge spans 3km from the village of Koxare and is nestled between the towering peaks of Kouroupa and Koules in the Xiro Oros range. The canyon boasts cliffs reaching up to 600 meters, dotted with numerous caves home to diverse fauna. The Kourtaliotis River flows through the gorge, eventually merging with Frati Gorge and continuing to Lake Preveli. A highlight of the gorge is the Kourtaliotis Springs near a small chapel dedicated to Saint Nicholas (Agios Nikolaos) Kourtaliotis, famous for its breathtaking waterfall accessible by swimming. Tradition says the springs appeared when Saint Nicholas Kourtaliotis touched the rock with his fingers.

Stakeholder Meeting and Decisions

María Lioni, the Deputy Regional Governor of Rethymno, chaired a meeting addressing the need to restrict entry to national parks, forests, and vulnerable areas during the 2024 fire season. The increased visitor numbers in the last 2-3 years necessitate these measures. Officials from local and regional authorities, Civil Protection, and relevant services like the Fire Department and Police discussed the prevailing conditions at Kourtaliotis Springs.

Issues Identified

High fire risk (index levels 4 and 5);

Parking dangers on provincial roads;

Risks from entering, staying, and swimming in the springs area.

Measures Implemented

Recognizing the area’s limited infrastructure as part of the Natura 2000 network, several measures have been introduced:

Enhanced Policing: Increased patrols by police, relevant agencies, and volunteers during high-fire risk days (index levels 4 and 5).

Increased patrols by police, relevant agencies, and volunteers during high-fire risk days (index levels 4 and 5). Access Control: Installation of gates at entry points and the municipal parking area, closed on high-risk days.

Installation of gates at entry points and the municipal parking area, closed on high-risk days. Signage: Updated signs detailing prohibitions and safety measures in Greek and English.

Updated signs detailing prohibitions and safety measures in Greek and English. Community Awareness: Informing local associations, tourist agencies, and hoteliers about the restrictions to ensure visitor awareness.

Future Plans

Further discussions with the Ministry of Environment will establish stricter visitor access and management terms in the Kourtaliotis Springs – Preveli area. Recent incidents, including a tourist injury and a fire outbreak, highlight the importance of these measures and the necessity for ongoing vigilance.

The measures aim to preserve Kourtaliotis Springs’ natural beauty while ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors.