Is Crete a Good Destination to Escape the Heat Wave?

Greece is facing unusually high temperatures through the end of August. Estimates from numerical models suggest that the average temperatures for June, July, and August could be up to 2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm, confirming the initial forecasts of a hot summer and increasing the likelihood of heat waves. Cooled by the soothing Meltemi winds, Crete stands as a potential sanctuary from the scorching heat wave ravaging the country.

Can You Escape the Heat Wave on Crete Island?

Crete, a leading tourist destination globally, is already grappling with challenges like overtourism, water shortages, and overdevelopment. Although the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) has explained the current heat wave in Greece, it offers some relief for Crete’s visitors as the Meltemi winds are expected to cool down the island.

According to Theodoros Kolydas, EMY director, Greece is experiencing a prolonged heatwave in the second half of July. While no extreme temperatures are expected, the average temperature will be about 6 degrees above normal. The eastern regions, especially the Cyclades and Northern Crete, will benefit from the Meltemi winds, which will provide a refreshing breeze.

Starting Friday, the heat will become more severe as the Meltemi winds wane, remaining only in the Eastern Aegean, the Eastern Cyclades, Crete, and the Dodecanese.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday: Temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius or more in western continental regions, ranging from 37 to 39 degrees in the mainland. Ionian islands, eastern Aegean, Dodecanese, and southern Crete will see 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Afternoon rains or isolated storms may occur in the western and northern highlands.

Wednesday (10/7): Sunshine in the morning, turning cloudy in the afternoon in continental areas. Potential for rain and storms in the mountains of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. Northern winds will blow in the west at 4 to 5 Beaufort and 6 to 7 Beaufort in the east.

Thursday and Friday (11-12/7): Similar weather conditions will persist.

Fire risk: Very high in Argolis, Corinth, Lesvos, Kythira, Chios, Laconia, Boeotia, and Evia.

Special Notes

The weather situation is influenced by high pressures in the Northern Balkans and low pressures in the Eastern Mediterranean, which sustain a north-northeast current up to 7 Beaufort. Meteorologist Dimitris Ziakopoulos’s detailed forecast suggests limited changes in temperatures, with rains or storms likely in specific regions.

Prolonged heat conditions across Greece emphasize the need for visitors to remain cautious and aware of local weather updates. Crete, benefiting from the Meltemi winds, remains a potential refuge from the relentless heatwave gripping the country.